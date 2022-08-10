Diamond-Shaped Plastic Wine Glasses Will Add Durable Elegance To Your Parties

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Getting friends and family together for some drinks, whether it’s wine or whiskey, is one of the pleasures of life. Wouldn’t it be fun to serve your guests their drinks in a glass that defies expectations? We found a set of diamond-shaped stemless plastic wine glasses and think they are worth picking up for a toast at your next get-together.

This 32-pack of 12-ounce glasses is actually made from a durable, BPA-free and plastic that’s 100% food grade. They are lightweight and not as prone to shatter as actual glass.

But, what makes these plastic wine glasses stand out is their unique shape. You’ve seen stemless glasses before, but the diamond-shaped design not only looks modern and sleek but also allows the glass to sit on its side without spilling!

It looks like an optical illusion, right?

The only magic at work here is the power of geometry and design. The flat edges of the diamond design allow for the plastic wine glasses to sit at an angle, but keep the drink securely inside. A clever idea for sure — and it’s an eye-catching one, too.

Each package, sold by Amazon for $39.99 (but on sale for a limited time at $34.99), comes with 32 glasses that hold up to 12 ounces of your favorite cold beverage. According to the product description from Munfix, the manufacturer, these are “a must-have for the frequent party hostess! Use it for whiskey glasses, scotch, bourbon glasses, wine cups, champagne cups, cocktail cups, juice cups, dessert cups, and more.”

With an unbelievable 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Amazon (89% of the nearly 1,400 ratings are at 5 stars), these diamond-shaped plastic wine glasses got high marks for their value, quality, and appearance.

“These were perfect for my garden get-together when I didn’t want to use/clean (lol) too many drinking glasses,” raved Amazon reviewer Chantal in her 5-star review of the product. “Since it was being used outside for cocktails, I also didn’t want to risk my glassware breaking accidentally. These were the perfect solution! The diamond cut looks sophisticated and they were very sturdy. I received tons of compliments!”

Another Amazon user, Shawna, made margaritas and showcased them in these designer cups.

“I made margaritas in mine and it worked out as a perfect amount to hold,” she wrote in her 5-star review. “I’ve also washed them because they’re That durable. They come individually wrapped and stacked Just so, that they didn’t scratch sides. They’d be good for an outdoor event or poolside gatherings where glass is not the wanted option.”

If you’re looking for a versatile drinking glass for your next party that won’t require a lot of care or expense, then the Munfix Diamond-Shaped Stemless Plastic Wine Glass set might be exactly what your party needs!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.