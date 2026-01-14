Zoi Sadowski-Synnott: Meet the Athlete

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Miha Matavz/FIS
New Zealand snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott will seek to defend her Olympic title in slopestyle and add another big air medal to her collection at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games.
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has an extensive list of snowboarding accolades under her belt, but she will have the opportunity to clinch the ultimate prize and defend her slopestyle gold when she competes in her third Winter Olympics at Milan Cortina 2026. Discover more about the historic accomplishments throughout her successful career. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

