Zoi Sadowski-Synnott: Meet the Athlete

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has an extensive list of snowboarding accolades under her belt, but she will have the opportunity to clinch the ultimate prize and defend her slopestyle gold when she competes in her third Winter Olympics at Milan Cortina 2026. Discover more about the historic accomplishments throughout her successful career. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.