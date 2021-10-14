Officials in Norway say bow-and-arrow attack that killed 5 appears to be an act of terror

KONGSBERG, Norway — Norway’s domestic security agency says a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people appears to have been an act of terrorism.

The agency, known by its acronym PST, said Thursday that Wednesday night’s attack in a small Norwegian town “currently appear to be an act of terrorism.”

“The investigation will clarify in more detail what the incidents were motivated by,” it said in a statement.

According to the BBC, the attack took place inside a supermarket on the west side of Kongsberg. Among those injured in the incident was an off-duty police officer.

Police say the Danish man suspected of the attack is a Muslim convert who was previously flagged as having been radicalized. Officials believe he acted alone.

CNN reports that officials have charged the suspect but have not announced what charges that suspect is facing.

The domestic security agency said the terror threat level for Norway remained unchanged and was considered “moderate.”