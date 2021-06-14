Biden arrives at NATO summit for talks with European, North American allies

BRUSSELS — President Joe Biden has made his entrance at a NATO summit in Brussels during which he aims to consult European allies on efforts to counter provocative actions by China and Russia.

During the conference this week, he'll also highlight the U.S. commitment to the 30-country alliance that was frequently maligned by predecessor Donald Trump.

Biden will use his time at the summit beginning Monday to underscore the U.S. commitment to a provision of the alliance charter that spells out that an attack on one member is an attack on all and is to be met with a collective response.

Biden said Sunday he views NATO as “vital” to maintaining American security.

Biden's appearance at the NATO summit comes after he attended the Group of Seven summit in England last week. There, he and other leaders of powerful democracies committed to boosting the global vaccine supply by 1 billion doses and agreed to increase the minimum tax rate for large corporations.

Following the conclusion of the NATO summit later this week, Biden will travel to Geneva, Switzerland where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting with Putin comes amid heightened tensions and a series of cyberattacks that intelligence officers suggest were conducted by actors in Russia.