Algeria: Military plane crash kills 257 people

At least 257 people have been killed in a military plane crash near Algeria's capital, Algiers, state media reports.

The aircraft crashed near the Boufarik air base, between Algiers and the city of Bilda. Ten of those killed were the plane crew, according to state-run Radio Algerie.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any survivors.

TV station Ennahar showed images of smoke rising from the plane's fuselage, tilted to one side, with part of the aircraft sticking out above olive trees. Dozens of bodies were seen in numbered bags as paramedics and firefighters worked at the crash site.

