Vadym Kolesnik pursues the Olympic dream with help from family, friends, and donors

Jeff Le-Imagn Images
Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik finish second in ice dance at the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Ukrainian American ice dancer Vadym Kolesnik is Olympics bound after years of pursuing his ice dance career in the United States despite the tribulations he and his family have faced during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

