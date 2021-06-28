USA Basketball officially unveils U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team

The men's basketball roster is officially set for the Tokyo Olympics.

USA Basketball formally unveiled its 12-player roster Monday morning. Led by head coach Gregg Popovich and headlined by Olympic veteran Kevin Durant and newcomer Damian Lillard, the U.S. is hoping to extend its gold medal streak to four straight Olympics in Tokyo.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/usabasketball/status/1409526877866270723

The full roster is as follows:

Bam Adebayo, Center/Forward (Miami Heat)

Bradley Beal, Guard (Washington Wizards)

Devin Booker, Guard (Phoenix Suns)

Kevin Durant, Forward (Brooklyn Nets)

Jerami Grant, Forward (Detroit Pistons)

Draymond Green, Forward (Golden State Warriors)

Jrue Holiday, Guard (Milwaukee Bucks)

Zach LaVine, Guard/Forward (Chicago Bulls)

Damian Lillard, Guard (Portland Trailblazers)

Kevin Love, Forward/Center (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Khris Middleton, Forward/Guard (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jayson Tatum, Forward (Boston Celtics)

"We are excited about the 12 players who have been selected to represent the United States in the Tokyo Olympics," said managing director of USA Basketball Jerry Colangelo. "This was an unusually challenging selection process for many reasons, including the year postponement of the Olympics and the issues related to the timing of the NBA regular season and playoffs.

"Our roster features players who are experienced in the international game, and this team has outstanding athleticism, versatility and balance. We also believe we have excellent leadership which is a necessity in order to develop the needed chemistry. We still have a lot of challenges in front of us, but I believe these players will become a team that all Americans will be proud of."

Team USA will begin training for the Olympics on July 6 in Las Vegas, followed by exhibition games against Nigeria (July 10), Australia (July 12, 16), Argentina (July 13) and Spain (July 18).

The Olympic men's basketball tournament will kick off Sunday, July 25 at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.