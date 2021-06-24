U.S. Track & Field Trials Day 7: Live updates, results, highlights

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Track and Field take place June 18-27 in Eugene, Oregon. Thursday's competition can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, as well as seen live on TV from 9 p.m. - midnight ET on NBCSN (simulcast on Peacock). Any coverage on NBCSN or Olympic Channel can be streamed on Peacock.

Live meet results here: results.usatf.org

Emma Coburn, 2017 world champion and bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio Games, looks to lock up her third straight U.S. Olympic team berth Thursday in the final of the women's steeplechase (11:47 p.m. ET).

The 30-year-old Crested Butte, Colorado, native won silver at the most recent world championships in 2019 and is the defending U.S. champion, a title she's won eight times since 2011. She placed eighth at the 2012 London Games, is the No. 8 women's steeplechaser of all-time and the fastest American thus far in 2021.

A spot ahead of Coburn on the all-time list is American record-holder Courtney Frerichs, who will challenge her in Thursday's final. Frerichs nearly broke the 9-minute barrier in July 2018, clocking 9:00.85.

Frerichs, 28, grew up in Illinois and Missouri. She won silver at the 2017 World Championships behind Coburn.

Coburn enters as the top seed from Sunday's first round, running 9:21.32 to win the second section. Leah Falland (9:23.36) and Grayson Murphy (9:25.37) were the next fastest overall.

Frerichs (9:27.75) placed third in the first section after taking a fall mid-race.

"Last night’s prelim was a little more stressful than anticipated, but got the job done and qualified for the final!" she tweeted after. "And most important walked away unscathed. Thankful for those years of gymnastics and soccer teaching me how to fall."

Women's steeplechase debuted at the Olympics in 2008. Coburn's medal in the event in 2016 was Team USA's first in Olympic history.

Others to look out for Thursday:

Women's shot put qualifying (4:30 p.m. ET) and final (11 p.m. ET) with Raven Saunders , Felisha Johnson , Chase Ealey and others; notably without reigning Olympic champion Michelle Carter, who recently had a benign tumor removed

, , and others; notably without reigning Olympic champion Michelle Carter, who recently had a benign tumor removed Allyson Felix , who's already qualified in the 400m, takes on a packed field in the first round of the women's 200m (9:31 p.m. ET)

, who's already qualified in the 400m, takes on a packed field in the first round of the women's 200m (9:31 p.m. ET) Sandi Morris , 2016 Olympic silver medalist, and Katie Nageotte in women's pole vault qualifying (8 p.m. ET)

, 2016 Olympic silver medalist, and in women's pole vault qualifying (8 p.m. ET) Rai Benjamin , 2019 world silver medalist and tied for No. 3 all-time, in the first round of the men's 400m hurdles (10:32 p.m. ET)

, 2019 world silver medalist and tied for No. 3 all-time, in the first round of the men's 400m hurdles (10:32 p.m. ET) DeAnna Price , the reigning world champion, Brooke Andersen and Gwen Berry in women's hammer throw qualifying (4:25 p.m. ET)

, the reigning world champion, and in women's hammer throw qualifying (4:25 p.m. ET) Matt Centrowitz , the reigning Olympic champion, in the first round of the men's 1500m (9:04 p.m. ET)

, the reigning Olympic champion, in the first round of the men's 1500m (9:04 p.m. ET) Athing Mu , 2021 NCAA 400m champ, after signing a multi-year deal with Nike makes her pro debut in the first round of the women's 800m (10 p.m. ET), an event in which she's the collegiate record-holder

, 2021 NCAA 400m champ, after signing a multi-year deal with Nike makes her pro debut in the first round of the women's 800m (10 p.m. ET), an event in which she's the collegiate record-holder Tara Davis , 2021 NCAA champion and No. 2 in the world this year, in women's long jump qualifying (8:45 p.m. ET)

, 2021 NCAA champion and No. 2 in the world this year, in women's long jump qualifying (8:45 p.m. ET) Men's 5000m first round (11:04 p.m. ET) in what should be two highly competitive and fun-to-watch sections

Women's Hammer - Qualifying (4:25 p.m. ET)

Advancing to Saturday's final…

1. DeAnna Price - 77.10 q

2. Alyssa Wilson - 73.75 q

3. Janee Kassanavoid - 72.69 q

4. Erin Reese - 72.53 q

5. Brooke Andersen - 72.16 q

6. Gwendolyn Berry - 70.74 q

7. Lara Boman - 69.37 q

8. Michaela Dendinger - 67.98 q

9. Lisa Wilson - 67.90 q

10. Autavia Fluker - 67.81 q

11. Whitney Simmons - 67.30 q

12. Alina Duran - 66.82 q

Women's Shot Put - Qualifying, Final

Qualifying (4:30 p.m. ET)

Advancing to tonight's final…

1. Raven Saunders - 19.16 q

2. Jessica Ramsey - 18.82 q

3. Maggie Ewen - 18.78 q

4. Chase Ealey - 18.69 q

5. Adelaide Aquilla - 18.61 q

6. Jessica Woodard - 18.37 q

7. Khayla Dawson - 18.06 q

8. Josie Schaefer - 17.89 q

9. Samantha Noennig - 17.65 q

10. Akealy Moton - 17.41 q

11. Latavia Maines - 17.41 q

Final (11:00 p.m. ET)

Women's Pole Vault - Qualifying (8:00 p.m. ET)

Advancing to Saturday's final…

1.Jenn Suhr - 4.50 q

1.Katie Nageotte - 4.50 q

1.Sandi Morris - 4.50 q

1.Alina McDonald - 4.50 q

1.Nastassja Campbell - 4.50 q

6.Morgann LeLeux - 4.50 q

7.Bridget Guy - 4.50 q

7.Sophie Gutermuth - 4.50 q

7.Olivia Gruver - 4.50 q

10.Megan Clark - 4.50 q

11.Kristen Brown - 4.40 q

12.Sydney Walter - 4.40 q

12.Lauren Chorny - 4.40 q

Women's Long Jump - Qualifying (8:45 p.m. ET)

Advancing to Saturday's final…

1.Brittney Reese - 6.86 q

2.Quanesha Burks - 6.81 q

3.Tiffany Flynn - 6.72 q

4.Tara Davis - 6.68 q

5.Malaina Payton - 6.64 q

6.Jasmine Todd - 6.64 q

7.Shakeela Saunders - 6.58 q

8.Keturah Orji - 6.54 q

9.Tianna Bartoletta - 6.54 q

10.Aliyah Whisby - 6.39 q

11.Bria Matthews - 6.33 q

12.Claire Bryant - 6.29 q

Men's 1500m - 1st Round (9:04 p.m. ET)

Advancing to Friday's semis…

1.Sam Prakel - 3:39.02 Q

2.Yared Nuguse - 3:39.09 Q

3.Henry Wynne - 3:39.10 Q

4.Eric Avila - 3:39.13 Q

5.Tripp Hurt - 3:39.18 Q

6.Johnny Gregorek - 3:39.36 Q

7.Cole Hocker - 3:39.72 Q

8.Waleed Suliman - 3:39.92 Q

9.Craig Engels - 3:40.03 Q

10.Abdirizak Ibrahim - 3:40.04 q

11.Matthew Centrowitz - 3:40.09 Q

12.Izaic Yorks - 3:40.18 q

13.Jack Yearian - 3:40.19 Q

14.Eric Holt - 3:40.50 Q

15.Talem Franco - 3:40.58 q

16.Graham Crawford - 3:40.68 q

17.Dillon Maggard - 3:40.93 q

18.Ben Blankenship - 3:42.46 q

19.Robert Domanic - 3:42.85

20.Hobbs Kessler - 3:45.63 Q

21.Josh Thompson - 3:45.67 Q

22.David Ribich - 3:45.71 Q

23.Vincent Ciattei - 3:45.77 Q

24.Paul Ryan - 3:45.86 Q

25.Colby Alexander - 3:45.87 Q

Women's 200m - 1st Round (9:31 p.m. ET)

Advancing to Friday's semis…

1.Gabby Thomas - 21.98 Q

2.Jenna Prandini - 22.14 Q

3.Kynnedy Flannel - 22.31 Q

4.Cambrea Sturgis - 22.37 Q

5.Anavia Battle - 22.37 Q

6.Tamara Clark - 22.44 Q

7.Morolake Akinosun - 22.48 Q

8.Brittany Brown - 22.49 Q

9.Teahna Daniels - 22.54 Q

10.Allyson Felix - 22.56 q

11.Kyra Jefferson - 22.57 q

12.Quanera Hayes - 22.58 q

13.Dezerea Bryant - 22.71 Q

14.Lynna Irby - 22.75 q

15.Anglerne Annelus - 22.76 q

16.Cassandra Hall - 22.97 q

Women's 800m - 1st Round (10:00 p.m. ET)

5 heats, top 2 each heat and next 6 fastest to 2 semis on Friday

↓ START LISTS ↓

Heat 1 of 5 Prelims

2 Laurie Barton Clemson

3 Cory McGee New Balance

4 Chanelle Price NIKE OTCE

5 Sage Hurta On AC

6 Brooke Feldmeier adidas

7 Amber Tanner Georgia

8 Michelle Howell Under Armour

9 Juliette Whittaker Unattached

Heat 2 of 5 Prelims

1 Olicia Williams Unattached

2 Brenda Martinez New Balance

3 Helen Schlachtenhaufen Saucony

4 Sammy Watson adidas

5 Nikki Hiltz adidas

6 Athing Mu Texas A&M

7 Hanna Green NIKE / NIKE OT

8 Brenna Detra Boston AA

9 Dana Mecke Tracksmith/CST

Heat 3 of 5 Prelims

1 Julia Rizk Unattached

2 Allie Wilson Atlanta TC

3 Sarah Hendrick Kennesaw St

4 Roisin Willis Stevens Pt ARC

5 Michaela Meyer Virginia

6 Skylyn Webb Saucony

7 Lauren Johnson Unattached

8 Ajee' Wilson adidas

9 Claire Seymour BYU

Heat 4 of 5 Prelims

1 Kaela Edwards adidas

2 Kendra Chambers Oiselle/Texas El

3 Avi' Tal Wilson-Perteete UNLV

4 Lauren Barnes BYU

5 Sadi Henderson Oiselle / LWA

6 Angel Piccirillo Oiselle / LWA

7 Sinclaire Johnson NIKE/Bowerman

8 Sabrina Southerland NIKE OTCE

9 Rebecca Mehra Oiselle / LWA

Heat 5 of 5 Prelims

2 Olivia Baker Garden St NBal

3 Emily Richards HOKA ONE ON

4 Raevyn Rogers NIKE

5 Nia Akins BROOKS Beasts

6 Aaliyah Miller Baylor

7 Sophia Gorriaran Unattached

8 Kate Grace NIKE

9 Mckenna Keegan Villanova

Men's Discus - Qualifying (10:05 p.m. ET)

2 flights, 3 throws each; Top 12 advance to Friday's final, break ties

↓ START LISTS ↓

Flight 1 of 2 Prelims

1 Kord Ferguson Throw1Deep

2 Reggie Jagers Iron Wood TC

3 Sam Mattis New York AC

4 Jason Harrell Arete Throws

5 Noah Kennedy White Unattached

6 David Lucas Penn State

7 Joseph Brown Unattached

8 Marcus Gustaveson Concordia StPau

9 Luke Vaughn Unattached

10 Jayson Kovar Unattached

11 Nate Moses Unattached

12 Jordan Roach Unattached

13 Brian Williams Unattached

Flight 2 of 2 Prelims

1 Turner Washington Arizona State

2 Mitchell Weber Missouri

3 Ben Hammer Unattached

4 Legend Boyesen Hayes Garage Strength

5 Darian Brown Unattached

6 Elijah Mason Washington

7 Sam Welsh Harvard

8 James Plummer Shore AC

9 Duke Kicinski Unattached

10 Josh Syrotchen Garage Strength

11 Mason Finley Unattached

12 Jared Schuurmans Unattached

Men's 400m Hurdles - 1st Round (10:32 p.m. ET)

4 heats, top 3 each heat and next 4 fastest overall to Friday's semis

↓ START LISTS ↓

Heat 1 of 4 Prelims

2 William Spencer South Carolina

3 Kenny Selmon Unattached

4 Eric Fogltanz Iowa State

5 Aldrich Bailey Unattached

6 Quincy Downing Unattached

7 Paramveer Chohan Unattached

8 Isaiah Levingston Oklahoma

Heat 2 of 4 Prelims

2 Collin Harden Youngstown St

3 Quivell Jordan Houston

4 CJ Allen Unattached

5 Khallifah Rosser Unattached

6 Rai Benjamin NIKE

7 Nicholas Hilson Arkansas

8 David Kendziera Unattached

Heat 3 of 4 Prelims

2 Drake Schneider Montana St Boze

3 Quincy Hall adidas

4 Caleb Dean Maryland

5 Joshua Smith Sam Houston St

6 Sean Burrell LSU

7 TJ Holmes NIKE

8 Amere Lattin adidas

Heat 4 of 4 Prelims

2 Taylor McLaughlin New Balance

3 Cameron Samuel USC

4 Cass Elliott Washington

5 Charles Brockman Texas

6 Jonathan Harvey Oregon

7 Colten Yardley BYU

8 Trevor Bassitt Ashland

Men's 5000m - 1st Round (11:04 p.m. ET)

2 heats, top 5 each heat and next 6 fastest overall to Sunday's final; 8 inside, 4 outside, 1-turn stagger

↓ START LISTS ↓

Heat 1 of 2 Prelims

1 Garrett Heath Brooks/Brooks B

2 Eric Jenkins NIKE

3 Eduardo Herrera Colorado

4 Biya Simbassa Unattached

5 Lawi Lalang U.S. Army

6 Kirubel Erassa HOKA ONE ON

7 Willy Fink Under Armour

8 Sydney Gidabuday Unattached

9 Josef Tessema Unattached

10 Cooper Teare Oregon

11 Ben True Unattached

12 Grant Fisher NIKE/Bowerman

13 Woody Kincaid NIKE/Bowerman

Heat 2 of 2 Prelims

1 Casey Clinger BYU

2 Morgan Beadlescomb Michigan St

3 Conner Mantz BYU

4 Thomas Ratcliffe North Carolina

5 Hassan Mead NIKE / NIKE OT

6 Nico Young Northern Arizona

7 Ryan Hill HOKA NAZ El

8 Ian Shanklin NC State

9 Robert Brandt Georgetown

10 Cole Hocker Oregon

11 Emmanuel Bor U.S. Army

12 Paul Chelimo NIKE

Women's Steeplechase - Final (11:47 p.m. ET)

↓ START LIST ↓

Section 1 of 1 Finals

1 Allie Ostrander BROOKS Beasts 9:35.56

2 Alexina Wilson Tracksmith 9:36.80

3 Katy Kunc Tracksmith 9:37.85

4 Val Constien Tracksmith 9:28.37

5 Mel Lawrence Oiselle / LWA 9:29.30

6 Grayson Murphy Saucony 9:25.37

7 Courtney Wayment BYU 9:27.17

8 Courtney Frerichs NIKE/Bowerman 9:27.75

9 Mahala Norris Air Force Acad 9:35.32

10 Leah Falland On AC 9:23.36

11 Katie Rainsberger Washington 9:33.38

12 Summer Allen Weber State 9:38.61

13 Marisa Howard Idaho Afoot 9:30.62

14 Emma Coburn New Balance 9:21.32