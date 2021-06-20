U.S. Track & Field Trials Day 3: Live updates, results, highlights

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Track and Field take place June 18-27 in Eugene, Oregon. Sunday's competition can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, as well as seen live on TV from 9-11 p.m. ET on NBC.

Live meet results here: results.usatf.org.

Decathlon - Day 2 (3:15-10:30 p.m. ET)

1. Garrett Scantling, 8647 - *Olympic qualifier*

2. Steven Bastien, 8485 - *Olympic qualifier*

3. Zach Ziemek, 8471 - *Olympic qualifier*

4. Harrison Williams, 8306

5. Joseph Delgado, 8161

6. Kyle Garland, 8140

7. Markus Ballengee, 8097

8. Solomon Simmons, 8037

9. Jack Flood, 8036

10. Samuel Black, 7899

11. Tim Ehrhardt, 7772

12. T.J. Lawson, 7410

13. Scott Filip, 6958

14. Will Daniels, 6803

15. Kurtis Brondyke, 6575

DNF Austin West

DNF Hunter Price

DNF Devon Williams

100m Hurdles (3:15 p.m. ET)

Top five:

1. Garrett Scantling, 13.88 | 990

2. Jack Flood, 14.08 | 964

3. Steven Bastien, 14.24 | 944

4. Solomon Simmons, 14.37 | 927

5. Harrison Williams, 14.37 | 927

Discus (4:20 p.m. ET)

Top five:

1. Markus Ballengee, 53.04 | 934

2. Garrett Scantling, 48.17 | 832

3. Zach Ziemek, 45.83 | 784

4. T. J. Lawson, 45.06 | 768

5. Kyle Garland, 43.97 | 746

Pole Vault (6:45 p.m. ET)

Top five:

1. Zach Ziemek, 5.55 | 1083

2. Tim Ehrhardt, 5.45 | 1051

3. Harrison Williams, 5.25 | 988

4. Garrett Scantling, 5.15 | 957

5. Markus Ballengee, 5.05 | 926

Javelin (8:15 p.m. ET)

Top five:

1. Garrett Scantling, 64.21 | 801

2. Solomon Simmons, 63.26 | 787

3. Steven Bastien, 61.20 | 756

4. Scott Filip, 61.03 | 753

​​​​​​​5. Kurtis Brondyke, 60.75 | 749

1500m (10:23 p.m. ET)

Top five:

1. Joseph Delgado, 4:20.93 | 805

2. Steven Bastien, 4:22.21 | 797

3. Harrison Williams, 4:32.49 | 728

4. Samuel Black, 4:35.92 | 706

​​​​​​​5. Jack Flood, 4:36.23 | 704

Day 1

Standings after Day 1…

1. Garrett Scantling, 4494

2. Kyle Garland, 4424

3. Zach Ziemek, 4409

4. Steven Bastien, 4386

5. Samuel Black, 4303

6. Harrison Williams, 4291

7. Joseph Delgado, 4205

8. Jack Flood, 4154

9. Solomon Simmons, 4136

10.Scott Filip, 4113

11. Hunter Price, 4100

12. Tim Ehrhardt, 4069

13. T.J. Lawson, 4023

14. Markus Ballengee, 3982

15. Will Daniels, 3220

16. Kurtis Brondyke, 2966

DNF Austin West

DNF Devon Williams

Men's Hammer - Final (7:25 p.m. ET)

1. Rudy Winkler, 82.71m (U.S. Record, Meet Record) - *Olympic qualifier*

2. Daniel Haugh, 79.39m - *Olympic qualifier*

3. Alex Young, 78.32m - *Olympic qualifier*

4. Conor McCullough, 74.64m

5. Michael Shanahan, 73.77m

6. Brock Eager, 72.94m

7. Alex Talley, 72.14m

8. Vlad Pavlenko, 70.10m

9. Erich Sullins, 70.09m

10. Johnnie Jackson, 69.00m

11. Israel Oloyede, 68.21m

Women's High Jump - Final (8:50 p.m. ET)

1. Vashti Cunningham - 1.96 *Olympic qualifier*

2. Inika McPherson - 1.93

3. Nicole Greene - 1.93

4. Rachel McCoy - 1.93

5. Elizabeth Evans - 1.90

6. Rachel Glenn - 1.87

7. Shelley Spires - 1.87

7. Amina Smith - 1.87

6. Abigail O’Donoghue -1.87

10. Jamari Drake - 1.82

11. Sanaa Barnes - 1.77

11. Anna Hall - 1.77

Women's Triple Jump - Final (8:55 p.m. ET)

1.Keturah Orji - 14.52 - *Olympic qualifier*

2. Tori Franklin - 14.36 - *Olympic qualifier*

3. Jasmine Moore - 14.15 - *Olympic qualifier*

4. Imani Oliver - 13.84

5. Crystal Manning - 13.68

6. Michelle Fokam - 13.62

7. Arianna Fisher - 13.57

8. Titiana Marsh - 13.42

9. Lynnika Pitts - 13.33

10. Leah Moran - 13.30

11. Alex Madlock - 13.10

12. Kiana Davis - 12.93

Women's 100m Hurdles - Semis, Final

Semifinals (9:03 p.m. ET)

Advancing to tonight's final…

1. Tonea Marshall - 12.50

2. Keni Harrison - 12.50

3. Christina Clemons - 12.51

4. Brianna McNeal - 12.56

5. Anna Cockrell - 12.59

6. Gabbi Cunningham - 12.61

7. Payton Chadwick - 12.64

8. Alia Armstrong - 12.65

9. TeJyrica Robinson - 12.65

10. Rayniah Jones - 12.68

11. Taliyah Brooks - 12.70

12. Chanel Brissett - 12.71

13. Queen Quedith Claye - 12.78

14. Grace Stark - 12.79

15. Sharika Nelvis - 12.81

16. Kristi Castlin - 12.84

17. Evonne Britton - 12.95

Final (10:43 p.m. ET)

1. Keni Harrison - 12.47 - *Olympic qualifier*

2. Brianna McNeal - 12.51 - *Olympic qualifier*

3. Christina Clemons - 12.53 - *Olympic qualifier*

4. Gabbi Cunningham - 12.53

5. Anna Cockrell - 12.58

6. Tonea Marshall - 12.63

7. Payton Chadwick - 12.66

8. Alia Armstrong - 12.84

9. TeJyrica Robinson - 12.99

Men's 100m - Semis, Final

Semifinals (9:19 p.m. ET)

Advancing to tonight's final…

1. Trayvon Bromell - 9.90

2. Fred Kerley - 9.92

3. Ronnie Baker - 9.94

4. Kenny Bednarek - 9.96

5. Noah Lyles - 9.97

6. Justin Gatlin - 10.00

7. Micah Williams - 10.02

8. Cravon Gillespie - 10.03

9. Isiah Young - 10.08

10. Christopher Belcher - 10.11

11. Bryan Henderson - 10.16

12. Jaylen Bacon - 10.17

13. Kyree King - 10.18

14. Matthew Boling - 10.22

15. Michael Rodgers - 10.23

16. Marvin Bracy-Williams - 17.82

Final (10:52 p.m. ET)

1. Trayvon Bromell - 9.80 - *Olympic qualifier*

2. Ronnie Baker - 9.85 - *Olympic qualifier*

3. Fred Kerley - 9.86 - *Olympic qualifier*

4. Kenny Bednarek - 9.89

5. Micah Williams - 9.91

6. Cravon Gillespie - 10.00

7. Noah Lyles - 10.05

8. Justin Gatlin - 10.87

Women's Steeplechase - 1st Round (9:35 p.m. ET)

Advancing to Thursday's final…

1. Emma Coburn - 9:21.32

2. Leah Falland - 9:23.36

3. Grayson Murphy - 9:25.37

4. Courtney Wayment - 9:27.17

5. Courtney Frerichs - 9:27.75

6. Val Constien - 9:28.37

7. Mel Lawrence - 9:29.30

8. Marisa Howard - 9:30.62

9. Katie Rainsberger - 9:33.38

10. Mahala Norris - 9:35.32

11. Allie Ostrander - 9:35.56

12. Alexina Wilson - 9:36.80

13. Katy Kunc - 9:37.85

14. Summer Allen - 9:38.61

15. Carmen Graves - 9:41.80

16. Kristlin Gear - 9:47.59

17. Dana Klein - 9:49.89

18. Sara Vaughn - 9:51.12

19. Abby Kohut-Jason - 9:52.84

20. Caroline Austin - 9:56.08

21. Madie Boreman - 9:56.63

22. Gabbi Jennings - 9:58.07

23. Kayley DeLay - 9:58.87

24. Hannah Steelman - 9:59.11

25. Emily Oren - 9:59.34

26. Olivia Markezich - 10:01.85

27. Madeline Strandemo - 10:01.85

28. Lydia Olivere - 10:03.13

29. Meredith Rizzo - 10:06.42

30. Annie Rodenfels - 10:11.76

31. Tori Gerlach - 10:25.39

32. Kaylee Mitchell - 10:26.69

33. Alissa Niggemann - DNF

Women's 400m - Final (10:06 p.m. ET)

1. Quanera Hayes - 49.78 - *Olympic qualifier*

2. Allyson Felix - 50.02 - *Olympic qualifier*

3. Wadeline Jonathas - 50.03 - *Olympic qualifier*

4. Kendall Ellis - 50.10

5. Kaylin Whitney - 50.29

6. Lynna Irby - 50.35

7. Taylor Manson - 50.79

8. Shae Anderson - 50.84

Men's 400m - Final (10:15 p.m. ET)

1. Michael Norman - 44.07 - *Olympic qualifier*

2. Michael Cherry - 44.35 - *Olympic qualifier*

3. Randolph Ross - 44.74 - *Olympic qualifier*

4. Trevor Stewart - 44.90

5. Vernon Norwood - 44.92

6. Elija Godwin - 44.94

7. Bryce Deadmon - 44.96

8. Wil London - 45.00

Day 3 Preview

Allyson Felix on Sunday looks to secure her fifth Olympic berth, competing in the women's 400m final, an event in which she's the world champion from 2015, world bronze medalist from 2017 and Olympic silver medalist from the most recent Games in 2016. She's the most decorated American woman in Olympic track and field history with nine medals – six gold and three silver.

The 35-year-old mother ran the fourth-fastest 400m of the first-round heats Friday in 50.99, and followed that up with a 51.01 in Saturday's semifinals, No. 6 among the field that round. She enters Sunday's final (10:06 p.m. ET) as the ninth-fastest American woman at 400m this season, however only five of the eight ahead of her on that list are also in the final – Quanera Hayes, Wadeline Jonathas, Lynna Irby, Kendall Ellis and Kaylin Whitney.

According to NBC Sports' Nick Zaccardi, Felix is the only one among the 16 finalists in both the men's and women's 400m who has competed in an Olympics.

Felix is also entered to compete next week in the 200m, an event in which she's a four-time world medalist, three-time Olympic medalist and No. 6 all-time, but the 400m looks to her best shot at making the U.S. Olympic team in an individual event.

Zaccardi noted Saturday after Felix's successful semifinal round that by making the final she may have earned her spot in the relay pool, thus earning the berth regardless of Sunday's result.

Although Felix would, presumably, almost certainly prefer to represent Team USA in an individual event, five of her historic nine Olympic medals to this point have come in the relays, all of them gold.

Keni Harrison seeks redemption in the 100m hurdles from her disappointing sixth-place finish at the 2016 Trials, two weeks after which she took down the event's 28-year-old world record at a meet in London. Her record still stands. She then watched as her fellow Americans swept the podium in Rio, and was runner-up at the 2019 World Championships to Nia Ali, who is notably absent from this cycle's Trials after reportedly giving birth to a new child.

The 28-year-old from Clayton, North Carolina, had the world’s top time in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and sixth-fastest in both 2019 and thus far in 2021. Her 12.49 in Saturday's first-round heats was the fastest among the field. She'll race in the semifinals Sunday at 9:03 p.m. ET, hoping to advance to the final less than two hours later at 10:43 p.m. ET and finish top-three to secure her first Olympic berth.

Reigning Olympic champion Brianna McNeal, who was granted eligibility to compete while appealing a four-year ban handed down in June, was the second-fastest after Harrison out of the first round.

Trayvon Bromell has put together an incredible comeback in 2021 after multiple injuries and setbacks since making his first Olympic team in 2016. After winning the world indoor 60m title earlier in the year, the St. Petersburg, Florida, native finished eighth in the 100m at the Rio Games and anchored the bronze-medal winning 4x100m relay team that was ultimately disqualified for an exchange zone violation.

The 25-year-old native faces stiff competition in an extremely talented field of American men's 100m sprinters. In Saturday's first-round heats, six went sub-10, and all but one of the 16 to advance ran 10.13 or faster.

Bromell's first-round time Saturday was 9.84, the fastest among the field and a top-75 all-time mark – but still nearly a tenth of a second off his 9.77 personal best from earlier this month. He'll race in the semifinals Sunday at 9:19 p.m. ET, hoping to advance through to the final at 10:52 p.m. – which caps Day 3 competition – and place in the top three.

Ronnie Baker, Fred Kerley and 2004 Olympic champion Justin Gatlin were the next fastest qualifiers out of the first round after Bromell. Noah Lyles was No. 6.

Others to look out for in a final-packed Sunday: