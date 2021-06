U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials: How to watch

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials in track and field, June 18-27, will decide the qualifiers in all individual events other than the marathons and 50km walk, for which trials were held in 2020. Competition is split into two, four-day clusters: Days 1-4 take place Friday through Monday, followed by a two-day rest period, then Days 7-10 Thursday through Sunday. Each day has at least two finals scheduled, some with as many as 10. The top three finishers in each event secure a spot on the U.S. Olympic team, given they've met the standard. You can watch all the action here on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app, Peacock and the networks of NBC and NBCSN. A TV/stream schedule is provided below.

The television schedule for Track & Field Trials is below.

*Broadcasts that air at different times in each time zone can be streamed live during the ET broadcast.

Date Coverage Time (ET) & Network 6/18 Qualifying 7pm, NBCSN [STREAM] Finals 10pm, NBC [STREAM] 6/19 Qualifying 8pm, NBCSN [STREAM] Finals: W 100m, W Discus 10pm, NBC [STREAM] 6/20 Finals: W 100mH, M 100m, W 400m, M 400m 9pm, NBC [STREAM] 6/21 Qualifying 7pm, NBCSN [STREAM] Finals: M 800m, W 1500m, W 5000m, M Pole Vault, M Javelin, M Triple Jump 8pm ET, NBC [STREAM]*

7pm CT

7pm MT

8pm PT 6/24 Finals: W Shot Put, W Steeplechase 9pm, NBCSN [STREAM] 6/25 Finals: M Discus, M Steeplechase 5pm, NBCSN [STREAM] 6/26 Finals: W Javelin, M 400mH, W 10,000m, W 200m, M 110mH 9pm, NBC [STREAM]*

8pm CT

8pm MT

9pm PT 6/27 Finals: M High Jump, W 400mH, M 5000m, W 800m, M 1500m, M 200m 7pm, NBC [STREAM]*

6pm CT

6pm MT

7pm PT

