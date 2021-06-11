U.S. Diving Trials Friday preview: Synchro finals

U.S. Olympic Diving Trials are taking place June 6-13 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and NBCOlympics.com and the networks of NBC will have live coverage of all rounds of competition. Below is a preview of the big storylines for Friday, June 11.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Alison Gibson and Krysta Palmer earned the first synchronized diving Olympic berth at the U.S. Diving Trials Thursday. Friday night, two teams will join them on the trip to Tokyo.

The primetime session begins with the final round of the women’s synchro platform competition and concludes with the men’s synchro springboard final.

Delaney Schnell and Jessica Parratto will step to the 10m platform with a lead through 10 dives, with five remaining in the final round of the cumulative competition. Katrina Young and Murphy Bromberg enter with a 23.46-point deficit to make up if they are to represent the U.S. in Tokyo.

Young and Bromberg, bronze medalists in the event at the 2019 World Championships, carried a narrow lead into the semifinal round but were outperformed by Rio 2016 Olympian Parratto and individual bronze medalist at 2019 Worlds, Schnell.

The men’s synchro springboard competition will continue without Rio silver medalists Steele Johnson and David Boudia after Johnson withdrew from Trials, citing a long-term foot injury, Johnson and Boudia had been in a close third place after the semifinal round, but trailed leaders Andrew Capobianco and Mike Hixon by over 60 points.

Hixon is looking for more Olympic success after winning a thrilling silver medal in the synchro springboard alongside then-partner Sam Dorman at Rio 2016. He and Capobianco partnered for 2019 Worlds, taking home the bronze medal. Should they avoid any major errors on the springboard Friday night, the pair will be Tokyo-bound.

HOW TO WATCH

The session begins Friday at 7 p.m. ET, airing on NBCSN and streaming live on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.