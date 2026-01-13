Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
27  WX Alerts 3  Closings/Delays
SportsOlympics

Actions

'Two Guys, Five Rings' podcast: Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir reflect on their Olympic journey

'Two Guys, Five Rings' podcast: Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir reflect on their Olympic journey
Adam Cairns-Imagn Images
Adam Cairns-Imagn Images
Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir commentate in the broadcast booth for the 2024 US Figure Skating Championships.
'Two Guys, Five Rings' podcast: Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir reflect on their Olympic journey
Posted
and last updated

Two Guys, Five Rings: An NBC Olympic podcast. Join SNL cast member Bowen Yang and actor Matt Rogers in this 15-episode series in which they discuss the top storylines, obsess over Milan culture, and find out what really goes on in the Olympic Village. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.