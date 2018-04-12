Tulsa teacher files to run for Tulsa House seat with other teachers in record-breaking numbers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Four hundred and fifty-eight people filed to run for statewide elections on the first possible day Wednesday.

Hundreds of people received the stamp of approval.

“I believe that it’s very important that our children get a great education.”

Professor Aiya Kelley is running for Pawnee County's Senate seat.

“I want my children to have the same educational opportunity that I had as a student, and right now they don’t have that."

Daniel Manuel is a firefighter, bus driver and husband of a teacher.

He's running for Ada's House seat.

But a familiar face was also in the crowd of hopefuls.

“It’s exhilarating, it’s nerve-wracking, it’s terrifying, it’s wonderful," said Booker T. High School teacher John Waldron.

He signed his name for northeast Tulsa's House seat left open by Eric Proctor.

“I want to see more pro-education candidates in there, I want to see more candidates who had to face the vote of the people in a general election," Waldron said.

He, like many others in line, wants to finish what the teachers filling the Capitol for eight days have started.

“It may be that we’re not going to win until we win some elections.”

In a statement Tulsa Public Schools said it's proud to see its teachers stepping up to the challenge; teachers like Waldron who have a message for lawmakers that still won't vote to further fund public education.

“Remember, remember we vote in November," he said.

People who want to file for candidacy must got to the Capitol by Friday at 5 p.m.

Wednesday's numbers already surpass those of total House and Senate candidates in both 2014 and 2016.

