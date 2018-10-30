TULSA - Tulsa has only been home to e-scooters for four days but there’s already some safety concerns.

One rider we talked to tried the scooter in Texas and has a warning for anyone who wants to try them here.

"Anyone with a smartphone can do it, and that’s the kind of scary thing," Claire Schropfer said.

Schropfer was excited the first time she stepped on a scooter.

"They looked really fun and easy to use," Schropfer said. "Everyone is using them all over the place."

But it wasn’t the experience she hoped for.

"It sped up uncontrollably. I don’t know it happened really fast," Schropfer said. "I instinctively put my foot down to stop it, and hyper extended my knee."

Schropfer now has to have surgery in November.

"I did the millennial thing and scrolled through terms and conditions, agreed and accepted,like we do. I didn’t even think about safety," Schropfer said.

Many riders giving the scooters a try agree that it may take some longer to get used to.

"For someone like myself or younger folks, it’s fine but for somebody who hasn’t ridden a scooter before, I don’t know we’ll see," Jarod Jones said.

As for safety tips, the city said the company handles that part through their app.

"They’ll walk you through exactly how to use it and make it very easy for you," City of Tulsa Chief of Community Development and Policy Nick Doctor said.

The city capped the speed at 15 MPH, and said it’s also recommended that you wear helmets but not required.

The city said the scooters have already completed more than 4,400 trips in three days with 1,700 different riders.

