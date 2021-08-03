Track & Field Day 6: McLaughlin smashes record for 400mH gold

Day 6 of track and field at the Tokyo Olympics was Wednesday in Japan, or Tuesday night into Wednesday morning stateside.

There were finals in the women's 400m hurdles, men's 200m, women's steeplechase, men's 800m and men's hammer.

Other notable events included: semifinals in the women's 400m, men's 110m hurdles and women's 1500m; qualifying in men's javelin; Day 1 for the decathlon and heptathlon; and more.

Decathlon

— Day 1 - Early Session —

World leader Damian Warner of Canada, a three-time world medalist, attempts to improve on his bronze medal from Rio as the favorite, while U.S. champion Garrett Scantling, the world No. 2 this year, is someone to look out for.

VIDEO: Canada's Warner off to impressive start in decathlon

100m (8:00pET)

Warner won heat three in a world decathlon-best 10.12, while American Zachery Ziemek clocked a 10.55 personal best to finish as the fourth-fastest overall.

LEADER: CAN's Warner, 1066

Long Jump (8:55pET)

Warner leapt an Olympic decathlon-best 8.24m on his first attempt to lead all athletes, a staggering half-meter-plus further than teammate Pierce LePage's second-best 7.65m.

World record-holder Kevin Mayer of France jumped 7.50m for the fifth-best mark.

Belgian Thomas van der Plaetsen injured his knee on his first attempt and a wheelchair was used to take him away.

LEADER: CAN's Warner, 2189

Shot Put (10:40pET)

Following his two event-leading performances in the 100m and long jump, Warner threw a respectable, season-best 14.80m in shot put to land 11th overall.

Belarusian Vitaliy Zhuk had the top launch in 16.23m, while the American Scantling was next-best with 15.59m on his second attempt.

LEADER: CAN's Warner, 2966

— Day 1 - Late Session —

Canada's Warner led through three of 10 events with 2966 points. His compatriot Pierce was second with 2773. Scantling of the U.S. was fifth with 2647.

High Jump (5:30aET)

Ash Moloney of Australia and German Niklas Kaul both cleared 2.11m for personal bests, finishing as the top two.

Mayer was alone in the third spot with 2.08m.

LEADER: CAN's Warner, 3788

400m (8:30aET)

Moloney clocked a season-best 46.29 out of heat three, running the fastest time among the overall field.

Pierce and Warner were second- and third-place in a respective 46.92 and 47.48, the former a personal best for Pierce.

Reigning world champion Kaul didn't finish after pulling up with an apparent injury, ending his bid.

DAY 1 LEADER: CAN's Warner, 4722

Men's Javelin

Qualifying (8:05pET)

Germany's Johannes Vetter, who entered Tokyo with a world lead nearly seven meters ahead of the next thrower, twice came less than a meter and a half short of the 83.50m qualifying mark on his first and second attempts. He figured things out on his third, heaving an 85.64m to head to the final as the second-best of the round.

India's Neeraj Chopra took the top spot with an 86.65m on his first and only attempt. He's attempting to win India its first Olympic track and field medal since the 1900 Paris Games.

VIDEO: India's Chopra, Germany's Vetter top javelin qualifying

Hepthatlon

— Day 1 - Early Session —

Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson is the reigning world champion, while Belgian Nafissatou Thiam, runner-up to KJT at those 2019 World Championships, is the defending Olympic and 2017 world champion. American Annie Kunz has the world lead set at U.S. Trials in June.

VIDEO: Thiam, eying Olympic repeat, takes heptathlon lead in HJ

100m Hurdles (8:35pET)

Johnson-Thompson won her 100m hurdles heat in a season-best 13.27, the second-fastest time of her career after a 13.09 at the 2019 World Championships.

Thiam, also seeded in heat one, was third in 13.54, clocking a season best herself behind second-place finisher Emma Oosterwegel of the Netherlands.

Heat three winner Kendall Williams of the U.S. clocked the fastest time overall in 12.97, the only to go sub-13. Her teammate Erica Bougard was fourth-best in 13.14.

LEADER: USA's Williams, 1129

High Jump (9:35pET)

Thiam comfortably won the phase with a season-best 1.92m clearance. American Erica Bougard and Johnson-Thompson were next with 1.86m each.

LEADER: BEL's Thiam, 2176

— Day 1 - Late Session —

Belgium's Thiam led through two of seven events with 2176 points. American Erica Bougard was not far behind in second with 2157.

Shot Put (6:05aET)

Odile Ahouanwanou of Benin scored the biggest shot put mark with 15.45m, while American Annie Kunz was No. 3 with 15.15m and Thiam fourth in 14.82m.

200m (7:30aET)

Spain's Maria Vincente topped the field with a 23.50 to win heat three, but it's the athlete who didn't finish that was more significant.

Reigning world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who ruptured her Achilles less than a year ago in December, pulled up with what appeared to be an aggravation of that injury. She still finished the race but was ultimately disqualified.

Men's 110m Hurdles

Semifinals (10:00pET)

For the second straight round, reigning world champion Grant Holloway of the U.S. clocked the fastest time, winning semifinal three in 13.13. He ran 13.02 in the prelims.

His compatriot Devon Allen, third overall in the prelims, also won his semifinal. He took the section section in 13.18 to finish right behind Holloway in the No. 2 overall spot headed to final.

Here's the field: Holloway (USA), Allen (USA), Parchment (JAM), Levy (JAM), Martinot-Lagarde (FRA), Manga (FRA), Martinez (ESP), Pozzi (GBR).

VIDEO: Grant Holloway, Devon Allen through to 110m hurdles final

VIDEO: Devon Allen celebrates with dance after 110 hurdles semi win

Women's 400m Hurdles

Final (10:30pET)

Sydney McLaughlin roared back after the final set of barriers to capture 400m hurdles gold Wednesday in Tokyo, shaving nearly a half-second off her own world record from U.S. Trials in 51.46 and dethroning defending title-winner and teammate Dalilah Muhammad as Olympic champion.

Muhammad, also the reigning world gold medalist, hung on for silver in a personal-best 51.58, also well below McLaughlin's previous all-time best of 51.90.

Rising star Femke Bol of the Netherlands, who entered the race fourth-fastest in history, captured bronze in 52.03 to pass Russian Yulia Pechonkina for the No. 3 spot.

VIDEO: McLaughlin shatters own 400mH WR in 51.46 for Olympic gold

Women's 1500m

Semifinals (6:00aET)

Defending Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon won the first semifinal in an astonishing 3:56.80, the fourth-fastest time run in Olympic history. Four others in the section went sub-4.

Like clockwork, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands sat in the back and kicked to win semifinal two in 4:00.23, advancing to the final for a chance to claim gold No. 2 in her historic triple attempt.

Women's 400m

Semifinals (6:30aET)

All eight qualifiers into the final ran sub-50 times, five of which were personal bests, while nine-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix took second in heat two with a season-best 49.81.

Felix's time improved her world masters record set at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Stephenie Ann McPherson clocked 49.34 to win heat three, shaving more than a quarter-second off her personal best set in June at Jamaica Trials to advance as the top qualifier.

Defending Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the second semifinal in 49.60, moving to the final for a chance to repeat her title.

Women's Steeplechase

Final (7:00aET)

Peruth Chemutai overtook U.S. record-holder Courtney Frerichs in the last 250m to become the first Ugandan woman to win an Olympic medal in any sport.

The 22-year-old clocked a national-record 9:01.45, passing Frerichs after the American led most of the latter half of the race.

Two-time world and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Emma Coburn presumably stepped off the track, technically disqualified for a lane infringement.

Men's Hammer

Final (7:15aET)

Poland's Wojciech Nowicki, the bronze medalist in Rio, threw a personal-best 82.52m to win gold.

Norwegian Eivind Henriksen earned silver, while four-time reigning world champion Pawel Fajdek finally claimed a medal, bronze, in his first Olympic final.

Men's 800m

Final (8:05aET)

Emmanuel Korir and Ferguson Rotich took gold and silver to extend Kenya's 800m title streak to four straight Games in the post-David Rudisha era.

Men's 200m

Final (8:55aET)

Canada's Andre de Grasse surged in the last 50 meters to overtake reigning world champion Noah Lyles for gold in the men's 200m final, earning his fifth Olympic medal and second of the Games after a bronze in the 100m.

