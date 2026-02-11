Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Too soon to say when captain Poulin will return, says Canada coach

Getty
Getty
Captain Marie-Philip Poulin #29 of Team Canada enters the rink for the Women's Ice Hockey - Group A match between Team Canada and Team Czech Republic.
Canada women’s hockey coach Troy Ryan said it is too early to determine when captain Marie-Philip Poulin will return from a lower-body injury after a 5-0 group-stage loss to the United States. Poulin missed the game and is unlikely to play against Finland, though Ryan remains optimistic she will return later in the Olympic tournament. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

