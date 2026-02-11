Too soon to say when captain Poulin will return, says Canada coach

Canada women’s hockey coach Troy Ryan said it is too early to determine when captain Marie-Philip Poulin will return from a lower-body injury after a 5-0 group-stage loss to the United States. Poulin missed the game and is unlikely to play against Finland, though Ryan remains optimistic she will return later in the Olympic tournament. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
