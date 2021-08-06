Tokyo Olympics Day 14: U.S. successful in semis

In a wildly coincidental bit of scheduling, two U.S. women's teams faced Serbian teams in semifinals at the same time Friday.

Neither contest was particularly close.

The basketball result was predictable, with the USA leading by double digits most of the way as Brittney Griner and Breanna Stewart posting double-doubles. (STORY)

Volleyball was also a rout, which was a bit more surprising. Serbia was the defending silver medalist, having beaten the USA along the way, and won the world championship in 2018. The U.S. team has won medals in the three straight Olympics and won the 2021 Nations League, but Jordan Thompson's injury has made the team more vulnerable. It didn't show on Friday, with the USA breezing to a 25-19, 25-15, 25-23 win to reach the final. (STORY)

At the same time, boxer Keyshawn Davis stepped up for his lightweight semifinal bout. He had a slightly tougher time than the women's teams but still took a clear-cut win to earn a chance to fight for gold. (STORY)

Already claiming gold: the beach volleyball pair of April Ross and Alix Klineman, who made quick work of their opponents in the morning. Ross won her third career medal of a third color with a third partner. (STORY)

Most of the rest of the Day 14 action is taking place after sundown in Tokyo. Take a peek at the schedule to see what you want to watch.

Track and field

The race walkers were first up on the day, with the men embarking on their 50k amble at 5:30 a.m. Tokyo time and Poland's Dawid Tomala crossing the finish line at 9:20 a.m. for the win. The event's future is in doubt, having been dropped from the 2024 schedule. (STORY)

Italy's Antonella Palmisano won the women's 20k walk. Fellow Italian Massimo Stano won gold at the same distance earlier in the Games. (STORY)

The women's javelin will occupy the Olympic Stadium infield this evening while a series of finals go on the track — men's 5000m, women's 400m, women's 1500m, and the women's and men's 4x100m relays.

Wrestling

A steady succession of wins for U.S. wrestlers will set up a busy evening session for the team:

Kyle Snyder and Sarah Hildebrandt plowed through their first two matches to reach the evening's semifinals. Snyder comfortably won at 97kg to advance to the gold medal bout. Hildebrandt nearly pinned her opponent in the first 90 seconds and grabbed a substantial lead but gave up a takedown in the last 10 seconds for the loss, moving her to the bronze medal bout.

Still to come: Kyle Dake and Jacarra Winchester, both winners in their repechage matches, will wrestle for bronze in their weight classes.

Gable Steveson has the biggest prize at stake, wrestling for gold at 125kg.

Around the Games

Women's soccer: Sweden faces Canada in the final, which was rescheduled to the evening to avoid the heat of the day.

Men's soccer: Mexico takes on the host nation for bronze.

Handball: The women's final will be set today after the semifinals: France vs. the Norway-ROC winner.

Water polo: Greece which has never taken a medal in men's water polo, beat Hungary, which has won nine golds, and will face the Serbia-Spain winner.

Field hockey: The Netherlands and Argentina face off for gold. Earlier, Great Britain held off India 4-3 for bronze.

Golf: The USA's Nelly Korda cooled off a bit in Round 3 but has maintained a three-shot lead while organizers keep an eye on the weather. (STORY)

Medalists

Beach volleyball, women's: Gold - Ross/Klineman (USA), Silver - Clancy/Artacho del Solar (AUS), Heidrich/Verge-Depre (SUI)

Boxing, men's heavyweight: Gold - Julio Cesar La Cruz (CUB), Silver - Muslim Gadzhimagomedov (ROC), Bronze - David Nyika (NZL), Bronze - Abner Teixeira (BRA)

Cycling, women's madison: Gold - Kenny/Archibald (GBR), Silver - Dideriksen/Leth (DEN), Bronze - Khatuntseva/Novolodskaya (ROC)

Cycling: men's sprint: Gold - Harrie Lavreysen (NED), Silver - Jeffrey Hoogland (NED), Bronze - Jack Carlin (GBR)

Field hockey, women's: Gold/Silver tbd (Netherlands vs. Argentina), Bronze - Great Britain

Karate, men's kata: tbd

Karate, women's 61kg kumite: tbd

Karate, women's 75kg kumite: tbd

Modern pentathlon, women's: tbd

Soccer, women's: Gold/Silver tbd (Canada vs. Sweden), Bronze - United States

Sport climbing, women's: tbd

Table tennis, men's team: Gold/Silver tbd (China vs. Germany), Bronze - Japan

Track and field, men's 50k walk: Gold - Dawid Tomala (POL), Silver - Jonathan Hilbert (GER), Bronze - Evan Dunfee (CAN)

Track and field, women's 20k walk: Gold - Antonella Palmisano (ITA), Silver - Sandra Arenas (COL), Bronze - Liu Hong (CHN)

Track and field, women's javelin: tbd

Track and field, men's 5000m: tbd

Track and field, women's 400m: tbd

Track and field, men's 1500m: tbd

Track and field, women's 4x100m relay: tbd

Track and field, men's 4x100m relay: tbd

Wrestling, men's 74kg freestyle: tbd

Wrestling, men's 125kg freestyle: tbd

Wrestling, women's 53kg: tbd

Results

