Ilia Malinin secured gold for Team USA in the final segment of the team figure skating event. But it wasn't the dominant performance fans have become used to seeing from the two-time world champion. Malinin said the Olympic stage took him by surprise. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Team USA's path to Olympic figure skating team gold was full of surprises
