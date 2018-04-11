Teach For America: Helping during Oklahoma's Education Crisis

TULSA, Okla. - Teach For America (TFA) expanded in Tulsa in 2009.

According to its website, TFA has over 150 corps members and 250 alumni working and living in Tulsa.

TFA recruits college graduates from all over the country to become teachers in states like Oklahoma where districts struggle with staffing and resources.

2 Works For You spoke with Cameron Warner who is now an alum working full time at John Burroughs Elementary in Tulsa.

”I didn't know what I was getting myself into when I signed up—all I knew is that I wanted to teach,” said Warner.

This year he was Burroughs' teacher of the year.

"Without John Burroughs and TFA I don’t think I would be the person that I am today," said Warner.

Those TFA corps members are now in the middle of a statewide walkout.

