Sunday night at U.S. Diving Trials: Final Olympic spots at stake

U.S. Olympic Diving Trials are taking place June 6-13 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and NBCOlympics.com and the networks of NBC will have live coverage of all rounds of competition. Below is a preview of the big storylines for Sunday, June 13.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

The final four places on the U.S. Olympic Diving Team for Tokyo will be awarded in a pair of primetime finals Sunday. First up are the last six rounds of dives of the men's 3m springboard competition, currently led by Olympic gold medalist David Boudia. Following that, Katrina Young and Murphy Bromberg will attempt to close things out in the women's 10m platform final.

Boudia is chasing a fourth Olympic team but his first as a springboard diver. He made the switch in 2018 due to a head injury sustained diving off the platform. He leads 23-year-old Grayson Campbell by 15.5 points heading into the individual final. But less than a point outside Campbell's final Olympic spot sits Rio 2016 silver medalist in the synchro springboard, Mike Hixon. Hixon already qualified for Tokyo in the synchro competition at this year's Trials, and will hope to execute a strong final round to earn an individual Olympic berth as well.

Back in sixth place, but less than 50 points outside Olympic position, sits Hixon's synchro partner, Andrew Capobianco.

The divers that will represent the U.S. in the women's synchro platform, Delaney Schnell and Jessica Parratto, both have work to do if either is to dive the Olympic double. Both are well within striking distance of Young and Bromberg in the Olympic positions. Young and Parratto are both chasing a second Olympic appearance having competed at the Rio 2016 Games, while Schnell and Bromberg are in search of their first Olympics.

How To watch

The men's springboard final begins Sunday at 7 p.m. ET [stream], followed by the women's platform final at 8 p.m. ET [stream]. Both events will air live on NBC and stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App.

How we got here

Because Olympic Trials are cumulative, scores will be carried over from semifinals. In case you missed the semis, here's how Boudia, Campbell, Young and Bromberg grabbed control of the Olympic positions:

