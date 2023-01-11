Universal Parks & Resorts announces plan to build new family theme park in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new family theme park for younger children will soon be in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to a release from Universal Parks & Resorts.

The new "one-of-a-kind theme park, unlike any other in the world," will be in Frisco, and specifically designed to be for families with young children.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the city of Frisco and Mayor Cheney as we work to bring this innovative, new concept to life designed specifically for a younger generation of Universal fans,” Page Thompson, President for New Ventures at Universal Parks & Resorts said in the release. “We think North Texas is the perfect place to launch this unique park for families given its growing popularity within this part of the country.”

The company said the proposed park will be on about 97 acres of land. They plan to build a themed hotel adjacent to the park and leave some land for future expansion.

"The new park concept, set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands, celebrates Universal’s iconic brand of entertainment, humor and innovation and brings to life its beloved characters and stories in ways that will wow even the youngest theme park goers," the release states.

The entire area is intended to have a completely different look, feel, and scale than Universal’s existing parks and will appeal to a new audience for the brand, according to the release.

"The proposed park will be designed to be more intimate and engaging for younger audiences and will be sized for a regional audience," the release states. "It will be full of family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet and greets, unique merchandise and fun food and beverage venues."

The company said they chose Frisco as the site for the park because of the "city’s growing population and ability to attract businesses to the area."

“Frisco is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. and has been recognized as a great place to plant professional roots and raise a family,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said. “This new Universal concept will continue to enhance our tax base, expand employment opportunities and bring even more fun to Frisco benefiting our residents, businesses, and visitors.”

Universal Parks & Resorts will release further details about the park at a later time the company said.

