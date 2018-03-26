OU names new president

NORMAN, Okla. - The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents announced Monday the appointment of James Gallogly as the new president.

Gallogly starts his hew role on July 1. Salary is reported to be $500k per year.

The public announcement is set for Monday at 10 a.m. in Norman on the steps of Evans Hall.

At 12 p.m. the announcement will be made the OU's Health Science Center. Then at 5:15 p.m. the announcement will be made at OU-Tulsa.

The invitation invites the entire University community to attend in-person or view a livestream.

This announcement comes about three months before President David Boren is set to retire after 24 years with the university.

Gallogly was former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LyondellBasell, a company he joined while it was in Chapter 11 bankruptcy according to a university press release. He also served for 29 years in executive roles with ConocoPhillips, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and Phillips Petroleum Company, beginning his career in the energy business in Northeast Oklahoma with Phillips in 1980. Prior to that, Gallogly practiced law with a private firm in Denver, Colo.

