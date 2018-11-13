Snow doesn't stop canceled Tulsa Veteran's Day Parade

TULSA - Monday's weather didn't hold back some of Oklahoma's greatest heroes.

The 100th Tulsa Veteran's Day Parade was canceled because of the falling snow, but instead of backing down and going home, many veterans marched anyway.

"We want to honor the veterans," said Sylvia Hyde. "It's the least we could do for them."

"I was so bummed when I found out they were weren't going to do it, then we heard her say, 'We can see it from the office window.' So we were all like we've got to go downstairs and watch it," Kristi Tripp said.

Many walked out into the cold Monday morning to support the brave men and woman who have served this country.

"Makes me want to cry," Hyde said. "We're all here to honor grandparents, and fathers, and cousins and aunts and uncles."

After the parade finished, a lunch at the American Legion Post One on east 8th street to commemorate the important day.

Bill Parker is a World War II veteran.

He explained that it was hard to think about the war, but sharing his story made it easier.

"A fragment hit me in the foot, but I didn't quit fighting. I stayed fighting for about 2 or 3 weeks," Parker said.

Ervin Postier and Alan Durland also served in World War II and reflected on what Veteran's Day meant to them.

"It's meant a lot because it's been a good life," said Postier. "The way things are today, it’s the freedom that was earned has meant more than ever."

"That's what it means to me. Remembering my service," Durland said.

