Rogers County man charged with murder, arson

CLAREMORE - Officials released the name of the body found burned in a mobile home Thursday night.

Rick Swan, 60, was in his travel trailer parked in the barn when firefighters found his body.

Kevin foster, the victim’s stepson, was arrested and charged with first degree murder and arson.

Swan was previously married to Foster’s mother, who is now deceased.

OSBI and Rogers County Sheriff’s Office spent most of the day Friday going through evidence.

Swan's neighbors said they’re still just trying to wrap their heads around what happened to their friend they’ve known for decades.

"Hasn’t really set in on me yet," Floyd McCurdy, Swan's neighbor and friend, said. "Like it’s unreal."

McCurdy has known Swan for years and said when anyone needed help, Swan was there to lend a hand.

"He was different in a way, he was fairly quiet," McCurdy said. "He was a real likable guy. You know the first time you meet him, you think yeah, I like that guy."

Mccurdy said he was in disbelief when he found out.

"I knew that he was always where his truck was at and his truck was inside and I just go, ‘Oh, my goodness. It was shocking.'"

According the the affidavits, the victim’s body was severely burned just inside the travel trailer.

It also states there was a wound to the stomach that 'appeared to be either a bullet wound or stab wound.'

The Rogers County Sheriff said Swan and Foster had been in a feud for a while.

One part of the dispute involved the cemetery plot where Swan's late wife is buried and where Swan was to be buried when he died.

"We hate to see that lives are lost and ruined by this type of deep hatred," said Scott Walton, Rogers County Sheriff. "I think anyone can tell you, there is absolutely no winner in this."

Rogers county sheriff’s office will stay here through the night to watch the crime scene.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: