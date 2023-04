Protests spark in McCurtain County following threatening audio recordings

McCurtain County residents are gathering at the Board of County Commissioners office Monday to protest racist and threatening statements made by county officials.

2 News Oklahoma's Erin Christy will be in Idabel Monday to investigate as these protests unfold.

A county sheriff, commissioner, investigator, and jail administrator were exposed by the McCurtain Gazette News for a plethora of racist and threatening statements.