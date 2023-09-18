With Medicare enrollment coming up, scammers taking advantage

TULSA, Okla. — What in the world, you may ask, do ants and Medicare have in common? Well, Patsy Davis ran into issues with both ants and Medicare, at the same time.

“I thought it couldn’t get any worse than this, but it did,” she says. What happened? “It was such a shock,” Patsy says.

As she was dealing with the ants, she got a bill in the mail for more than $650, a bill from Medicare.

“We had no warning, no nothing.”

She had never been billed before, since Patsy’s premiums would be automatically deducted from her monthly social security check, which was also automatically deposited.

And if you haven’t guessed already, Patsy has a way of putting things that happen in life, in perspective.

“I mean, I had ants the day before and that was bad enough.”

Patsy tells us she’s old school when it comes to keeping records.

So she sifted through her drawer of important stuff, searching for any documents that might help her figure out what was going on with her Medicare coverage.

Pasty says she’s heard about Medicare fraud and all those schemes that cost victims a lot of money.

Patsy says she spent a lot of time on the phone but didn’t get many answers.

“I thought it might be a scam,” Patsy tells us.

We discovered there were a lot of moving pieces to Patsy’s puzzle.

So, to help her get the answers she needed, we put Patsy in touch with the person at Medicare who could help her directly.

All to help her find out if that bill was legit.

It turned out, she’d need information from social security and her new bank too, a bank she had just started using a few weeks before she got that bill from Medicare.

Patsy tells us, “I found out they had me down as the wrong Patsy Davis, how many Patsy Davis do you think there are in the whole U.S., there’s no telling.”

Here’s the bottom line. When Patsy changed banks, some red flags popped up.

So Social Security suspended her monthly payments, to prevent any potential fraud.

And since her Medicare premiums had always been taken out of her social security deposit each month, Medicare wasn’t getting paid.

That led to that legitimate bill, to pay for three months’ worth of premiums.

Thank goodness, Pasty says, her Medicare issue has been resolved. But then, there are those ants, Patsy jokes.

What’s easier to deal with? “I don’t know, maybe the ants would be a little better, I don’t know.”

As for those ants? Patsy got rid of those, as well, each and every one. Here’s how you can protect yourself from Medicare scams.

Be vigilant and avoid giving out personal information over the phone or email. Verify emails and call Medicare or Social Security directly if in doubt. Research before buying any Medicare plan advertised on TV.

Hang up the phone immediately when you receive a call from someone claiming to be a Medicare representative and asking you for your personal information.

Only give your Medicare information to trusted individuals like doctors, insurers, and pharmacists who work directly with Medicare.

Destroy your old Medicare card, if you haven’t already.

Run it through a shredder, or cut it up with scissors, making sure the part with your Social Security number is completely cut up.

Contact the Problem Solvers:

918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --