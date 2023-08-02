With $1B jackpot for Mega Millions, scammers target victims who may not be used to playing the lottery

TULSA, Okla. — A billion bucks.

One billion dollars, with a B.

Enough to entice any typical non-lottery player to try their luck and buy a ticket.

And scammers are licking their chops, ready to cash in, on the backs of those who hope beyond hope that they won.

“My heart started beating faster," Lynnette, from Tulsa, tells us, "and I jumped for joy when I saw my name on that winner’s list. But as I pursued the winnings, my instincts told me something wasn’t quite right.”

Lynette is talking about a scam, a texted list of winners who crooks are trying to target, trying to convince counting to collect their hundreds, thousands, or even millions of dollars in cash.

Others receive a letter with a very real-looking logo congratulating them for winning. All the winners have to do is pay the taxes, a delivery fee, or an insurance fee to have a certified check sent to them.

The scam says even those who don’t buy a lottery ticket can win, through random drawings from public records, like phone numbers, and email addresses.

Ironically, scammers even warn the so-called winners to keep the news confidential in order to protect themselves from fraudsters who could target them with false practices.

Of course, the letter is absolutely one of those false practices.

Lottery officials, these schemes are designed to steal your money, your personal and financial information, and even your identity.

They say there are no random drawings from folks who don’t buy a ticket.

And the only way to have a chance to win is by buying a ticket from a participating authorized seller.

So, bottom line, experts warn that these scams, in this case, using the name of Mega Millions, are not connected in any way to the real lottery game, despite the use of its name and logo.

Lottery officials ask people to ignore the scams and the schemers who only want to steal your money instead of give you money.

Remember, if you’re ever asked to pay money to receive money, it is a scam.

Contact the Problem Solvers:

918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --