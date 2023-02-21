Watch Out Wednesday: Spring Break travel

TULSA, Okla. — You may already be making travel plans for the summer — or possibly still making last-minute family plans for a spring break trip.

If so, experts say to resist the temptation to rush. That can make you more likely to be scammed.

Kari Driscoll is planning their Spring Break plans including a possible flight to Lake Tahoe, or maybe a drive to Dallas.

The Better Business Bureau says to follow Driscoll's husband's lead who she said plans to do plenty of research ahead of time.

Absolutely do your research... first and foremost...before making any payment. Especially if you come across a company you haven't dealt with before.

Be wary of third-party websites. Some appear legitimate but are only fronts for scammers — you may notice typos or grammatical errors.

Confirm the URL before entering personal and payment info. Secure links start with HTTPS.

When you do pay, use a credit card which can be more easily disputed than other methods, but of course there's no way of getting your personal information back.

Driscoll says her husband checks off every one of those boxes.

"My husband is like the best at planning trips. He's really got a gift at it. I'm not so good, so I pack the kids, that's my job."

She said her family has never had any issues traveling and they don't plan on starting this spring.

"It'll be fun, it'll just be a good break, good family time."

It may be difficult, but experts suggest holding off on posting your vacation pictures and highlights on social media until you return home. Some savvy crooks monitor social media to see whose homes are unattended and break into them to steal your stuff.

Here’s more information as you plan your family trips:

The BBB list's the top five scams that victimize travelers:

Fake vacation rentals

"Free" vacation offers, that end up costing you big bucks.

Hotel scams, for properties that don't exist, or are never paid forl

Third-party booking site deals, that only steal your money and information.

And timeshare reselling scams.

The BBB says scammers are taking advantage of increased flight cancellations with a new con. BBB Scam Tracker has received multiple reports of scammers creating fake airline ticket booking sites or customer service numbers to charge travelers for rescheduling fake flights. If you are buying airfare, use caution and double-check the URL or phone number before providing your credit card information.

How the scam works:

While doing an online search for cheap flights, you come across what seems like a great deal with a major airline. You book the flight—either through the website or by calling a customer support number.

But shortly after making the payment, you receive a call from the company saying there's been a sudden price increase or an extra charge to finalize your booking. This is something a legitimate company would never do! It turns out that you accidentally purchased tickets through a scam website or a phony customer service number. The price increase is a way to get more money out of you.

In another similar con, your original flight was real, but the cancellation notice is fake. You get an email or text message claiming that your upcoming flight has been canceled and you need to rebook. When you call the number provided, the “airline” offers to book you a new ticket – for a price. However, if you follow up with real airline support, you’ll discover that nothing was wrong with your original flight. The message was a scam, and you just gave your credit card details to a con artist.

One victim told BBB Scam Tracker: "I thought that I bought airline tickets with United Airlines through a company that sells at discounted prices. They called me shortly after I bought my tickets and said that the flight had been canceled. They wanted permission to put me on another flight with Southwest and said it would be 80 dollars extra… It turned out that United Airlines never canceled a flight. I tried to call this company and leave a message, and I tried to email them to no avail. It turns out that the airlines were unaware of this ticket purchase.”

For more information:

For ways to protect yourself from travel scams, go to BBB.org/Travel. Read more about customer service number scams.

