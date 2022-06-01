Watch Out Wednesday: A grandmother's warning

TULSA, Okla. — The summer season can be a ramped-up scam season, says the Better Business Bureau.

They're now bombarding her home in bunches more than ever, says 88-year-old Eleanor Rusnak.

Scam calls.

"Every week, there's not a week that goes by it feels like."

That's why this grandmother wanted to talk.

"We've got to be smarter than them, you know."

To issue her own warning about the wide variety of phone imposters.

"That's how they scam you, with a really sweet voice."

They unsuccessfully tried to take her money even though they tried almost everything to get her account information.

Eleanor says just last week, it was a con artist on the phone posing as an AT&T customer service rep.

"Jennifer from AT&T calling and we are installing new software new software in the area there."

Eleanor says the caller wanted to check account information and more than $150 in upfront money to improve her home tv service.

But as always, the scam caller was no match for this great granny.

To the scammer on the phone, Eleanor says, "You tell me what the account number is and I'll see if it agrees and if it doesn't hang up."

The Better Business Bureau says it's seeing ramped-up scam calls, especially to seniors as we head toward the summer.

Tops on the list, Imposters posing as publishers clearing house employees, amazon representatives, utility company bill collectors, or con artists using the grandparent scam, posing as a grandchild or family members in distress needing money.

"They want to induce panic so that you be quickly inclined to do something. Give personal information, click on a link, go by gift cards go wire money,” says Sue McConnell, with the Better Business Bureau.

Eleanor says if a company calls and you're not sure you're taking to the real deal...

"Get the real numbers, write them down, and have them right by your phone. Hang up from that phone call and call the right number. Talk to that person directly."

Practical advice from a grandmother, who's seen it all.

Words of wisdom folks of all ages should heed.

