Warranty delays leave Tulsa family without AC for months

TULSA, Okla. — Imagine trying to survive our recent record-breaking heatwave without AC. A local young family did just that, for more than a month.

At a home in East Tulsa, belonging to the Patton family, the kids are reading about a terrible monster named Lenardo. All while battling a real-life menacing monster of their own, sweltering stifling heat, without their central air conditioning.

"It's hot, it's miserable, but I understand, things happen,” Marissa Patton says

The young family's AC went on the blink on the 20th of June. No fear, they thought. After all, they've paid hundreds of dollars for a home warranty through American Home Shield, Marissa says, for the last five years.

"I was told they were a week behind in ordering the part, makes sense, everyone's hot, ACs are going out, completely makes sense."

Meanwhile, the thermostat on the wall reads 89 degrees and climbing. That's with the little help a couple of borrowed AC units could lend. All with no help, Marissa says, from the warranty company.

"You just have to wait, you just have to wait."

Wait as the dog days of summer turned to weeks, then a month, and still counting. The warranty company's story, Marissa says, is about replacing an expensive condenser, constantly changing.

"Obviously I'm very upset, I've got 5 small children, one is a 2-year-old, a toddler, they're hot."

Frozen ice can only go so far in keeping the kids cool, Marissa says. She tells us she felt forced to separate her kids and send them to stay with family, at least, for a little while.

"I think the biggest part of this, is just my kids are miserable, they want to be home, that's the hardest part of all this."

Now, waiting for more than five weeks is brutal in this heat, Marissa says.

"I don't have faith that they're going to fix it, and I don't know what I'm going to do."

We touched base with American Home Shield. Within hours, a representative told us they would replace the condenser, which they did just a couple of days later.

Now, the Pattons have a working air conditioner, sure to help them battle what’s bound to be some monstrous August heat.

American Home Shield says it's covering the entire cost of the condenser, as well as the cost of alternative cooling, and is refunding her service fees.

A representative tells the Problem Solvers:

"We take great pride in providing quality service and valuable protection to our customers. If we fail to meet these expectations, we work to do the right thing and ensure the situation is properly resolved.



We sincerely apologize for the frustration, delay and inconvenience Ms. Patton has experienced. We have made her aware that we are covering all costs related to replacing her condenser. In addition, we have offered to reimburse her for alternative cooling, as well as her service fee. Our customer care team will stay in close contact with Ms. Patton to ensure her unit is working properly.



We are eager to build a lasting relationship with Ms. Patton and look forward to the opportunity to provide her with outstanding service and value in the future.”

