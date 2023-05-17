Veteran's widow fights for benefits

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Problem Solvers revistied the disabled widow of a veteran for some good news.

We covered her battle with the Veteran’s Administration for months trying to get the survivor’s benefits she felt she deserved.

On a mantle, over a modest fireplace, rests an American flag, folded 13 times.Flanked by a tiny box, holding three shells, from the 21-gun salute, heard just before the love of Terri Turner’s life, was laid to rest.

"I've got my husband's flag, I have that, I have his wedding rings, I have his cell phone with a picture of him and me on it. it's hard.”

As Terri wipes away a tear, she fears those memories she treasures beyond measure, could be wiped away, as well.

All as she waits for the Veteran's Administration to come through with the hundreds of dollars of monthly spousal and survivor's benefits, to which she's entitled, she says, benefits she deserves.

"I think the VA is doing me wrong, just like they're doing other veterans wrong."

After her husband, William LeRoy Turner Jr passed away, Terri tried to get that desperately needed financial help, from the VA.

"I keep trying to get a hold of somebody, and nobody answers the telephone, so I don't know where things stand."

After nearly a year, Terri says, “It was a battle, a very big battle.”

So she called the Problem Solvers, and we went to bat for Terri with the VA. After days of calls and emails, cutting thru bureaucratic red tape, finally, the breakthrough she prayed for.

“I finally did get what I was fighting for, thanks to you all,” Terri told us.

A $10,000 balloon payment from the VA, and a letter stating from then on Terri would get $1,400 a month.

“If it wasn’t for you all, I wouldn’t have got it.”

As it turned out, much of the balloon payment went quickly, to pay for her husband’s funeral … and thousands in past due bills. And she still couldn’t even begin to afford the critical and costly repairs their quickly deteriorating home needed.

Terri feared she would have to abandon the only home she and her husband ever knew.

“I’ve got to go on, my husband would want me to go on.”

Then, after we first shared Terri’s emotional story, she received more good news, about her house.

A buyer wanted to remodel, and not tear it down, for which Terri was grateful.

The sale went through quickly and without a hitch. It wasn’t long until Terri could move into a small apartment, with all bills paid, and plenty of money left over in the bank, every month.

“Oh, I cried, I cried, I was happy, they were happy tears, but I still miss my husband, I do.”

Yes, Terri says, it was difficult leaving the home where she and her beloved husband lived for so many years, where their family would visit, where their grand kids would play.

“It hurt, but I didn’t a choice, but I’m better off.”

Now, her late husband’s folded flag and that box of shell casings now rest in a different place, in her new apartment, right next to her favorite chair.

“It gives me comfort and peace. It helps me know that he’s always with me.”

And no matter where she lives, Terri says those symbols of his service, his devotion, and his love are always still at home, in her heart.

