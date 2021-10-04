Two local priests take a leap of faith for school fundraiser

Nearly every school must have them. They need fundraisers to help give their students the best education possible.

But just how far will some people go to bring in the dough?

Signifying the sign of the cross may just give you a hint, as to what some folks will do to raise cash, for a cause close to their heart.

"They wanted something that was different, something we hadn't done before. And the more I thought about it, I was kind of excited about it,” Father Jack Gleason says.

Gleason and Father Vince Fernandez were asked to help raise money for St. Mary's school.

Your typical silent auction fundraiser, with a not-so-typical item.

Organizers floated an unusual idea, to raise hundreds of dollars.

"It was kind of sprung upon us, hey, there's an auction item idea would you like to do this maybe?" Father Fernandez says.

The two priests work closely with the kids at St. Mary's. They know schools always need more money, for programs, activities, and scholarships.

So both thought, why not?

Father Gleason says, "They kind of worked it, they said Father Vince said he'd do it if you do it, so I said yes. Then I think they went to him and said Father Jack would do it, if you do it, so I kind of got roped into doing it, but for a great cause, and I think it'll be fun."

"I think I'm going to bring a wheelchair and an extra boot, Father Fernandez told us. “Not for me but for Father Jack, because there's an age gap there, he's got to be mobile for mass."

This particular fundraiser would take both men from the sanctuary, to the sky.

"I said I'd think about it, by the way, you're going to be jumping out of a plane with some parishioners. Like oh! I guess we're in."

The winners of the auction item called a Leap of Faith, get to jump with the two Fathers.

"I was kind of excited about it, not necessarily on my bucket list, but I thought, something I would really enjoy doing."

After a pre-jump safety session, and getting strapped up, their skydiving, their fundraising adventure, was finally here, on a beautiful, blue sky Saturday morning.

As Father Jack and Father Vince take off, climbing a couple of miles above Green Country, for a brief moment they wonder, what in the world are they doing.

"I feel like I need to be more nervous than I am. Maybe I don't realize the significance of jumping out of a place at 11,000 feet. It might when I'm looking down at the ground."

And that time was finally here.

Two Fathers, taking their leap of faith.

Few words can describe it, they say.

And pictures, don't do it justice.

Shortly after stepping out of that plane, their parachutes open, a few spectacular seconds later, they touch down, back on the ground, safe and sound.

Thank God, they say!

"It was a rush, I loved it, it was beautiful."

"Just seeing out, and the majesty of creation, it was beautiful, beautiful."

Two priests, who don't just preach, when it comes to taking a leap of faith, they jump.

