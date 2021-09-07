Tulsa homeowner waits through heatwave for air conditioning replacement despite home warranty

TULSA, Okla. — More home warranty issues still plague Oklahoma families during our latest heatwave.

A Tulsa homeowner reached out to the 2 News Oklahoma Problem Solvers for some relief.

As the heat hovered around 100 degrees, the temperature inside Lee Stanford's home reads nearly as hot -- around 95 degrees most days.

Stanford emailed us to say he has a warranty with American Home Shield.

"My AC went out in May, and while the attempted repair process was long and frustrating, the true issue has come after the decision was finally made to replace the unit," Stanford says.

Stanford says the unit was to be replaced by the original contractor AHS had assigned on July 20 when Lee first called for help, but that contractor has apparently been dealing with a COVID-19 issue, and Stanford says they've been unreachable since then.

He says he's been asking AHS over and over for a different contractor to replace his AC since Aug. 1 without any luck.

"I've been strung along by AHS without any hope of resolution for a roughly $9,000 problem in the middle of 100-degree temps that have my house hovering between 85 to 95 degrees throughout the day and very little cooling during the night," Stanford says.

After the 2 News Oklahoma Problem Solvers got in touch with AHS, Stanford says they offered to pay for the window unit he had installed during his family's long wait, as well as refund some service fees.

Meanwhile, AHS says they're looking into getting Stanford's main air conditioning unit replaced as soon as possible. We're staying in touch to see how quickly that happens.

