Three Golden Rules: How to spot and avoid a scam

TULSA, Okla. — The stories of those scammed by heartless crooks can be heartbreaking and infuriating.

You may remember Dovie, who we found at home, sitting alone, on oxygen, and broke, after falling victim to a gift card scam.

She told us, "I'm penniless now, they took all my money."

Then, there's Kala, who caught on to a utility cut-off scam, before becoming a victim.

She wants to warn folks. "I just want to protect those who might fall for his scheme."

At one time or another, you or a loved one will most likely be a scam target, scams meant to confuse.

So experts at Scam Spotter try to keep it simple, with three golden rules, that can arm you with information to thwart those thieves.

Golden Rule Number one: slow down.

Scammers usually create a sense of urgency to that get past your better instincts.

Take your time and ask questions to avoid being rushed into a bad situation.

Golden Rule Number two: spot check.

Do research to double-check the details you're getting from the scammer.

If you get an unexpected phone call, hang up.

Then look up the bank, agency, or organization that's supposedly calling, emailing, or texting, and get in touch directly.

And Golden Rule Number three: stop! Don't send.

No reputable person or agency will ever demand payment on the spot.

Often, scammers tell you to go buy gift cards, which are meant only to be given not as payment under threat.

So if you think the payment feels fishy, it probably is.

"I'm just sick to my stomach, sick to my stomach."

Back to Dovie, she did feel it was fishy, but the scammer still won, catching her on a day full of bad news.

The thief conned her into giving up the last $1800 she had to her name.

Dovie told us, "Next morning, I got up and I thought my God, what happened to me, you know it hit me all at once, what happened to me?"

So you don't find yourself asking the same questions, experts say it's critical to keep those three golden rules in mind. Talk to your kids so they don't click on a scam link in a text or fall into a scheme on social media.

Talk to your elderly parents about how to recognize a scam. Tell them it's okay to ask you questions before sending anyone money or information.

And then, make sure you keep your guard up, so scammers don't victimize you, during a weak moment.

