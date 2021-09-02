Specialty brand kids utensils and toys under recall, posing choking hazard

TULSA, Okla. — Parents beware, more children's items top this week's recall list and put your kids in harm’s way.

Ryan and Rose is recalling children's eating utensils because of a choking hazard. The handle on the Cutie Spoovel utensil can break off, releasing small parts potentially putting your child in danger.

Parents should stop using the utensils and take them away from their children and contact Ryan and Rose for a refund.

Wee Gallery is recalling Wooden Tray Puzzles because of a choking hazard. The octopus and elephant puzzle pieces can break and put your child in harm’s way.

Parents should take the recalled puzzle away from their kids and contact Wee Gallery for a refund.

SKE Outdoors is recalling kids bike helmets because of a risk of head injury. The helmet does not comply with the US CPSC Federal Safety Standard for bicycle helmets.

Stop using the helmet and return it free of charge to SKE Outdoors for a refund or replacement.

Razor USA is recalling GLW Battery Packs sold with Hovertax 2.0 self-balancing Hoverboards because of a fire hazard.

The Lithium-Ion GLW Battery Packs can overheat, potentially causing the product to smoke, catch fire, or explode.

Stop using the item and contact Razor for a replacement battery.

Lastly, check your pet’s food bowls. PetSmart is recalling top paw double diner dog bowls because of a laceration hazard.

The gasket on the bottom of the bowls can come off leaving an unfinished edge that could harm you or your pet.

Consumers should stop using the bowl and return it to PetSmart for a refund.

