Scams to look out for during severe weather

TULSA, Okla. — Frigid forecasts for subzero windchills cause nearly everyone to cringe.

But consumer experts warn those frigid predictions and cool-downs can cause scams to heat up.

“I got a call from a company that says they specialize in insulating homes, and they could do a rush job on my house before the cold weather comes in," one woman said. "If I gave them a $500 deposit, they’d have a crew out the next day to beat the rush and their long waiting list.”

That’s exactly the kind of scenario experts warn against.

The Federal Trade Commission, the Better Business Bureau, and AARP are some of the big names that urge folks not to fall for wicked winter weather scams, which can include home insulation, furnace inspections, and snow removal.

They said never make a fast decision to pay a deposit upfront, especially in cash, or sign a contract with an unknown business until you’ve had time to do some research.

Be on high alert for anyone who contacts you out of the blue or tries to pressure you.

And never let anyone into your home unless you reach out to them first.

If you need to have winter work done around your home and have questions about a particular company, BBB.org is a great resource to see if a company is legitimate.

