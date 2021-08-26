Recall Roundup: Several baby brands recall items because of choking, injury hazards

TULSA, Okla. — Several baby items are under recall because of choking and injury hazards.

Hallmark is recalling teethers because of a choking hazard. The finished wooden ring can break into small parts.

Parents should immediately take away the teethers from children and contact Hallmark to receive a $25 gift card toward any product at hallmark stores.

Nordstrom is recalling children's socks because of a choking hazard. The sock's pom pom can detach and put a young child at risk of choking if ingested.

Consumers should stop using the socks immediately and contact Nordstrom for a refund.

Imported by Frieyss, infant bath seats are being recalled because of a drowning hazard. These seats, sold exclusively on Amazon, fail to meet the Federal Safety Standard for infant bath seats and can tip over while in use.

Parents should stop using the bath and contact Frieyss for a refund.

Primark is recalling scent stamper pens because of an elevated level of benzyl alcohol, posing the risk of skin irritation.

Consumers should stop using the pens and return them to Primark for a full refund.

Several outdoor items are also being recalled

John Deere is recalling Compact Utility Tractors because of an injury risk. The real wheel spacer bolts that were torqued improperly during manufacturing can cause the wheel to fall off during use, which could potentially overturn the tractor.

Stop using the tractor and contact John Deere for a free inspection and repair.

Ravin Crossbows is recalling white arrow nocks because of an injury hazard. At least two dozen serious injuries have been reported.

If the white nock is not fully engaged with the bowstring, the crossbow can fail to discharge when the trigger is pulled and can result in the bow discharging while re-nocking the arrow.

Consumers should stop using the recalled item and contact Ravin Crossbows for a free replacement.

Marin Mountain bikes are being recalled because of fall and crash hazards. The bottom bracket can break during use causing the user to lose control.

If you have this bike stop using it and contact Marin bikes for a free replacement or repair.

TJX is recalling counter stools because of fall and injury hazards. Sold exclusively at HomeGoods and HomeSense stores, these stools can break or collapse.

Stop using the item and return them to any HomeGoods or HomeSense store for a refund.

