Recall Roundup: Rugs, bicycles, magnets top list of recalled items

TULSA, Okla. — Rugs, bicycles and magnets are the items topping this week's Recall Roundup.

Zen Magnets and Neoballs Magnets are being recalled due to an "ingestion hazard."

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, if two or more of these high-powered magnets are swallowed, they could attract each other or other metal objects.

That attraction could lead to perforations, twisting or blockage of intestines, infection, blood-poisoning or death.

Anyone who bought these should stop using them immediately and contact Zen Magnets for a refund.

Three retailers of area rugs sold exclusively on Amazon are recalling products that don't meet federal flammability standards:

Anyone with any of these rugs should stop using them immediately and contact the retailers for refund instructions.

Also on this week's recall list are a couple of models of bicycles.

Rossignol 2018 and 2019 Model Year All Track DH Bicycles are said to be susceptible to cracks forming in the head tube where the fork connects to the bicycle.

This can cause the frame to fail and allow the fork and front wheel to separate unexpectedly posing a fall risk.

Consumers should stop using these bikes and contact Rossignol about a free replacement frame.

Contact the Problem Solvers:

918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

