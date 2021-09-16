Propane hoses, off-road vehicles among recalls that could affect your family

TULSA, Okla. — This week's Recall Roundup includes a couple of products that could directly impact the safety of you and your family.

Gas One is recalling propane adapter hoses that can swell during use, causing a gas leak and potential fire hazard.

Anyone with one of the recalled models should stop using it immediately and contact Gas One for a free replacement.

Textron Specialized Vehicles is recalling PTV and off-road vehicles that can pose a crash hazard.

The parking brake catch bracket can wear out, causing the parking brake to fail.

Anyone with one of the recalled models should stop using it and contact Textron about a free repair.

To check out other recalled items on the Consumer Product Safety Commission recall list, click here.

