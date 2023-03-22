Problem Solvers: Storm Shelter Warranty

TULSA, Okla. — When storms hit Oklahoma everyone knows they can hit hard.

Enough of a reason for Robert Chance and his wife to appreciate the in-ground storm shelter installed several years ago.

At the beginning of last storm season though, in February, as he was getting the shelter ready for the next round of storms and got a surprise.

“When I opened it up, there was about six inches of water in it. It had never happened before, it’s been here for ten years," he said.

No problem though, Robert thought, since he had a lifetime warranty which says it covers leaks. He said he called the storm shelter company and was told to fill out a warranty claim on it’s website and include at least three pictures. Soon after he talked with a company rep.

“I said 'when can you come out and fix it?' They said probably July, because we’re busy," he said.

This was in February, and by July, Chance said storm season would pretty much have blown through.

“The problem was it was right during storm season and we didn’t feel like sitting in six inches of water, waiting for a storm to pass by,” he said.

Chance told 2 News he never heard from the company again, even after leaving several voicemail messages, and sending them letters. So, he pumped out the water, hired a welder to seal the leak, and paid him $120. Chance then sent the company another letter, along with that welder’s invoice to be paid back for the repair.

“They called me back, they said they would pay the bill, but they would cancel my warranty. They said is that what you want? And I said no, I want you to pay it and I want my warranty reinstated. The owner says he won’t do that, but I’ll check with him,” he said.

But once again, Chance said after that conversation, more radio silence. A month later, though, he received a letter from the company.

“They did send a check, which I told them I appreciated the check, but I wanted to find out about the warranty, it’s supposed to have a lifetime warranty against leaks.”

After hearing his story, the Problem Solvers got in touch with the company that installed their storm shelter. First, they needed a signed statement from Chance giving them permission to talk to us about his situation. After he did that they said they needed a notarized statement.

Chance told us he was done jumping through their hoops and we never heard from the company again.

“Pretty irritating, because it is supposed to have a lifetime warranty,” Chance said.

Still, Chance wants to tell others to research before getting any work done, especially when installing a lifesaving storm shelter.

Here’s what the Federal Trade Commission recommends you consider when looking at lifetime and other limited warranties:

Most major purchases like cars and home appliances come with a written warranty. A good warranty can make a difference if you have problems with your purchase later on. It can also be a deciding factor when you compare products.

Here’s what to look for as you consider the warranty:



What’s the reputation of the company offering the warranty? Type the company’s name into a search engine with the words “complaint” or “review.” That’ll help you find out what other people say about the company. Or check with your local or state consumer protection office to see if they have information about the company.

How long does the warranty last?

Which parts and repairs are covered by the warranty, and which aren’t? If specific parts of the product or specific repairs aren’t listed in the warranty, you should assume they aren’t covered.

Will there be extra costs? Some warranties make you pay for labor or to ship the product back for repairs, which could be expensive for heavy items.

Are there limits to the warranty coverage? Are you required to return a product registration card in order to get warranty service? Some limited warranties require that. Some warranties cover problems that happen when you maintain or use the product according to the directions. But many warranties won’t cover problems that happen if you misuse a product or change the way it works. Federal law says a manufacturer can’t require you to use specific parts and service to keep warranty coverage, unless it provides the parts and services for free, or gets a waiver from the FTC to make that requirement.

How do you get warranty service? Do you have to contact the manufacturer for help, or can you go back to the seller?

What will the company do if the product fails? Will the company repair it, replace it, or refund the money you paid for it?

Does the warranty cover "consequential damages?" Those are damages the product causes. Few warranties cover them, or the time and money you spend to repair such damage.

Keep records:



Read and save a copy of the warranty. If you shop online, print or download a copy for your records. Understand exactly what protection the warranty gives you.

Save your product receipt with the warranty. You may need it to prove the date you bought the product, or that you're the original product owner.

Here in Oklahoma, if you have issues with a warranty, you should contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at www.oid.ok.gov

Contact the Problem Solvers:



918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

