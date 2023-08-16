Problem Solvers: Scammers find new methods with medicare, COVID tests

TULSA, Okla. — We all remember the lines of folks waiting and waiting to get their free Covid tests.

But as of May, test kits were no longer available without charge.

That’s when scammers started taking advantage of those on Medicare by sending at-home Covid tests and billing Medicare for the test they never asked for, and never needed.

Some Medicare beneficiaries also report charges for tests they have yet to receive, with cases ranging from individual test kits to bulk shipments.

Ivan, from Tulsa emailed the Problem Solvers saying, “Many older people don’t know they’re being used to scam Medicare. Those scammers can eventually trick people into giving them the little money they have.”

In Oklahoma, since June, the Oklahoma Insurance Department has received more than 55 calls reporting the scam, leading to 276 unrequested Covid test kits.

At approximately $94 per kit, the total payment by Medicare exceeds $18.000.

And experts believe that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

A representative with the Oklahoma Insurance Department’s Medicare Assistance Program says, “Unfortunately, the pandemic provided fraudsters with many opportunities to take advantage of Medicare beneficiaries to benefit themselves. We are actively working with state and federal partners to detect and fight these new, emerging scams.”

The director of the state Medicare Assistance Program says the Department is available to help all Oklahomans prevent, detect, and report Medicare fraud.

He encourages Medicare recipients, their families and caregivers to contact them immediately if they see suspicious activity, such as billing for unwanted and unnecessary at-home Covid-19 tests or other items and services they didn’t receive.

The Anti-Fraud Unit maintains offices in OKC and Tulsa, but serves all 77 counties of Oklahoma. To report fraud, contact us in person, by mail, phone, or email at fraud.stoppers@oid.ok.gov.

