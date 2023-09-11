Problem Solvers: New appliances, familiar story

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — After moving into a new home, and buying thousands of dollars’ worth of new appliances, a Broken Arrow family says it experienced weeks of appliances, that didn’t work.

Welcome to the home of Joan Jenkinson, where problems with some brand-new appliances have demanded much of her time, since she and her husband moved into their new Broken Arrow home, in June.

“I’m baffled, I just don’t get it, don’t get it,” Joan says.

The dishwasher has caused the most problems, Joan tells us, in fact, it stopped working after the first week.

The lights would just keep blinking at her, so the store put Joan in touch with a repair company they work with.

“Basically, they’ve come out twice and haven’t fixed it at this point, they had to keep ordering parts.”

Joan says they did find some burned wires near the bottom of the dishwasher.

The oven, they found out, wasn’t working as well as it should because of venting issues, which the builder corrected.

As for the fridge, it kept sweating on the outside, because the doors wouldn’t seal properly.

“I don’t really blame the dealer but every appliance has had an issue, I’ve had so many repair people here, I’m still dealing with it.”

But as the weeks went by, feelings started to fester.

“They’ve been beating around the bush, and I feel at this point, I’m getting the runaround, I don’t know if I really am, but that’s what it feels like, it’s been ten weeks and I don’t have a dishwasher and they don’t want to give me my money back.”

Eventually, Joan says she felt disappointed, deflated, even desperate.

“I feel defeated, I don’t even have words, I wake up in the morning and feel defeated because nothing works.”

Again, since the oven and refrigerator were at least working, somewhat, Joan made the dishwasher her main mission.

“The manufacturer says they can’t give me a new dishwasher, it’s totally up to the dealer. The dealer says they can’t give me a new dishwasher until the manufacturer approves it.”

Trapped in a catch-22, Joan asked a seemingly simple question. “Where does that leave the customer?”

The Problem Solvers worked to get answers to that question. After we got involved, Joan says the answers came quickly. Not only did the dealer replace the dishwasher, but they’re replacing the fridge, too, and technicians are making sure all of her new appliances, are working properly. Joan tells us she’s certainly relieved but wonders why it had to come to this.

“I don’t think it’s going to make me feel that much better. I’m going to have a bad test in my mouth.”

Still, when it comes to those appliance problems, she’s more than happy to say, goodbye.

