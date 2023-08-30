Watch Now
Problem Solvers: Getting scammed with gift cards

Posted at 7:30 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 08:30:48-04

TULSA, Okla. — We recently told youWayne’s story, caught up in a romance scam.

Each month, like clockwork, he would pay a scammer with a gift card.

“I buy her a card, some kind of card, and then take a picture of it, then sent it to her, and that’s how she gets the money.”

The hundreds of dollars ripped off from Wayne is just part of the $245-million the Federal Trade Commission says victims have been scammed out of using gift cards, since 2018.

While money paid by gift cards is many times gone for good, the FTC says in some cases, you may be able to get a refund.
The feds say some gift card companies have started freezing suspicious gift card funds so criminals can’t get their hands on your money.

If you think you sent money to a scammer with a gift card, act quickly.

Report it to the gift card company immediately.

Give them the number of the gift card, the receipt from when you bought the card and any other information requested.

The sooner you do that, the better your chances of getting your money back.

