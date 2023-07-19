Problem Solvers: Avoid Paypal scams

TULSA, Okla. — A big online shopping week just came to an end for many folks.

There were Amazon Prime Days, with other stores like Walmart and Target, and other online stores, all getting in on the action.

And that has scammers licking their chops, as victims are prime for the picking.

For example, Ashley, from Tulsa, says she received this email, supposedly from PayPal, saying her account was temporarily restricted, because of suspicious activity.

Ashley needed to confirm her identity so she could continue to use her account.

She says, “I had used PayPal a lot last week to pay for a lot of great deals I found on-line. I didn’t want to lose out on them, so without thinking, I clicked on the login link. I was directed to a phone number, where the person took down my information. I lost $200 out of my bank account before I knew I had been scammed. I just wanted to warn others.”

So, If you ever receive an email, or text, or call that's unexpected, consider it suspicious.

Contact the company or bank or agency in question directly, using their official contact information.

And remember, never click on any suspicious links or attachments.

It could download malware on your device, allow scammers to steal your identity, or as in this case, steal your important financial information.

