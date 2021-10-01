Polaris and Motorsports recall ATVs due to safety hazards

TULSA, Okla. — A pair of ATV recalls topping this week's Problem Solver's Recall Roundup.

Motorsports is recalling Youth Model ATVs for not meeting mandatory safety standards, including speed restrictions.

Several gas and electric models are involved in the recall. If you have one-stop using it and contact venom motorsports to arrange returns for a full refund.

Polaris is recalling the model year 2011 through 2021 Phoenix 200 ATVs.

The throttle stop speed control can break and become stuck posing a crash hazard. You should stop using the recalled models and contact Polaris for a free replacement throttle speed control bracket.

Macy’s is recalling Martha Stewart Collection Oil & Vinegar Cruets.

The glass can break during use posing a laceration hazard. If you have a recalled cruet stop using it and contact Macy's for a full refund.

Kohl's is recalling Sonoma Goods For Life Branded Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chairs.

The chair can break or collapse when weight is applied posing a fall hazard. Stop using the chairs and return to Kohls. Customers with a receipt will get a full refund. Those without a receipt will get a store credit.

