FT. GIBSON, Okla. - 2 Works for You Problem Solvers helped a Ft. Gibson couple hold Walmart accountable after an oil change went wrong and ruined their engine.

“It’s been a nightmare," Ft. Gibson resident Zach Reynolds said.

While at the kitchen table, Zach and Daylene Reynolds re-read the only paperwork they have.

“I dread even seeing Walmart ’s name pop up on my phone," Reynolds said.

The couple filed a complaint after they claim an oil change went wrong at the Muskogee Walmart.

“We started smelling burning rubber odor coming from the vehicle," Reynolds said. “It started knocking real loud and the faster she went, the louder it got.”

So the father of five took matters into his own hands.

“There’s something wrong we’re going to have to take it to the shop," Reynolds said.

He took the car to Ft. Gibson Tire and Wheel.

“It was way low on oil," Ft. Gibson Tire and Wheel manager Matt Nail said. "We discovered that the oil filter was leaking on it.”

Manager Matt Nial says that can ruin an engine.

“It can ruin the bearings in it and lock the engine up eventually and it was actually dying to a point where it was so low on oil that it was dying," Nial said.

Nial even filled out paperwork for Reynolds to use for documentation.

After multiple calls to Walmart's corporate office. Reynolds says the corporation had his vehicle towed back from Ft. Gibson back to Walmart in Muskogee.

“There’s internal bleeding but they’re just trying to slap a band-aid on it and say good luck," Reynolds said.

Reynolds says Walmart change his oil and told him to pick up his vehicle, but he refused and demanded his engine be looked at.

“Morgan Towing was there hooking up the van and towing it to Toyota," Reynolds said.

2 Works for You Problem Solvers called Walmart and demanded answers. Within hours of our first phone call, we received a voicemail from corporate claiming they would pay for all of the Reynolds' expenses.

Now, the Reynolds have a working vehicle.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: