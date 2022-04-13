Muskogee man warns others of last-minute tax scam

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee man is warning others after dealing with a tax scam while running up against the deadline to file.

"Time got away from me, and I waited too long to start my taxes," Ron, from Muskogee told the 2 News Oklahoma Problem Solvers. "And when by chance I happened to get a random call from someone who said they could finish my return quickly, with a large refund, I thought I found the help I needed."

After giving the so-called tax preparer some information, Ron soon figured out he had probably stepped in it, big-time.

They're called black market tax preparers, and the Better Business Bureau says they come out of the woodwork more and more, the closer we get to the tax deadline, all to pry your personal information from you.

"They're basically saying we're going to get the biggest tax refund from any tax preparer in the area, we'll give you some kind of huge advance, maybe an extra $3,000, or $4,000, something outrageous,” says Marshall with the Tulsa Better Business Bureau.

Those tax scammers, the Better Business Bureau says, can take over legitimate tax preparer websites, they may place ads on social media, or send emails, texts, or they may simply call, as in Ron's case. After he gave the fake tax preparer some of his sensitive information, he never heard from him again. The Better Business Bureau, has a term for that.

"They ghost you, is what it is, what they're doing is taking the information you've given them ahead of time, they're running with it."

They'll race to drain your bank accounts, and maybe steal your identity, to open credit cards or other accounts in your name, leaving your finances busted, and your good name broken.

Ron's bank recommended he close his old accounts and open new ones, which he did as soon as he got suspicious before he lost any money and he's freezing his credit.

See this full story on THURSDAY on 2 News Oklahoma at 6 p.m.

Contact the Problem Solvers:

918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --