Looking out for scammers capitalizing on Oklahoma storms

TULSA, Okla. — The days following a damaging storm can leave the door open for scammers.

The Better Business Bureau says a crisis can bring out contractors taking advantage of those who've already been victimized by the storm.

The BBB says people should contact their insurance company when dealing with storm damage in order to protect themselves; Save receipts, including for food, temporary lodging and other expenses that may be covered.

People should find businesses on sites like BBB.org, get references from friends and relatives about contractors they've used, and check for licenses and insurance.

People should resist high-pressure sales as storm chasers offer a supposed good deal only if they're hired on the spot.

The BBB says storm victims should be careful of door-to-door contractors, and make sure to ask for ID and check their vehicle for a business name, phone number, and local license plates.

Storm victims shouldn't sign over insurance checks to contractors or sign any documents giving a contractor rights to their insurance claim. They should get an invoice from the contractor, and pay them directly, preferably with a credit card, which offers additional fraud protection.

They should also be careful when allowing someone they don't know or trust to inspect their roof, attic, crawl spaces, ducts, or other areas of their home. An unethical contractor may actually create damage to get work.

When hiring any contractor, the Better Business Bureau recommends getting three estimates, and get everything in writing.

There are many legitimate local contractors who can help, but the Better Business Bureau says they may not have the licenses and insurance we talked about, they may just provide a quick fix that won't last, or they could make big promises, they can't deliver.

The BBB is also warning contractors to beware of storm chasers who offer to pay local construction companies substantial amounts of money to use the business’s established name, reputation, and phone. They masquerade as a local business, collect the insurance money and then move on, leaving the real business to deal with unsatisfied customers due to bad workmanship, unfinished work, or unfulfilled warranties.

Click here for BBB tips on hiring a contractor.

