Lone streetlight repaired in west Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. — During the last few days, Darla and Mark Cook walk out their front door into their west Tulsa neighborhood, feeling a little safer and secure now that the only streetlight along their street is once again working.

READ MORE: West Tulsa neighborhood goes without streetlight, concerned about dangerous problems for months

"It makes me feel better," Darla told 2 News.

"I do think it was a vast improvement over what it was," Mark said.

But the now working streetlight was a long time coming. Neighbors said it hadn't worked for months, maybe a year. It stands at the end of the elevated crosswalk that leads from their neighborhood to Eugene Fields Elementary across a busy street.

Without the light, Chrystal, a mom with five kids, said the area beneath the crosswalk became a night-time haven for the homeless.

"They're staying over there all the time," Chrystal said. "With my five kids, I don't like it being super dark."

As for Darla, who's been blind since birth, she's bumped into people sleeping on the sidewalk as she takes her daily walk. One that Mark sometimes can't take because of his health.

So, Darla started calling the Public Service Company of Oklahoma and the City of Tulsa for help with the streetlight. She started with the city.

"They sent someone out and said it was PSO's problem," Darla said. "PSO came out over a year ago. They said it was the city's problem. We just can't find any answers."

2 News got in touch with PSO and the city. As it turns out, PSO is responsible for this streetlight. It wasn't long until the light was repaired, once again shining bright on this west Tulsa neighborhood.

When reporting problems with most streetlights, you can contact the city by calling 311. You should contact PSO for downed wires that may be sparking or near water, downed poles, and trees that have fallen on power lines. Call 888-2163523 to report concerns about a power pole or other PSO electrical equipment. For safety hazards, call 888-218-3919.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --