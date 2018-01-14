Local woman left without heat during cold winter

TULSA -- A Tulsa disabled woman, desperate for help, said she was left without heating and air after her serviceman stopped responding to her phone calls.

Landra Rabior called Problem Solvers, sobbing on the phone, asking if there was anything our team could do before the cold winter hit.

A few of her issues are buckling floors and limited access to rooms.

“It broke my heart when it all started happening,” Rabior said. “I didn't know what I was going to do.”

It’s the aftermath of a "fix it" job done by a local heating and air company. Rabior said she needed work done to her AC unit.

“He came and got it going with not everything he needed,” Rabior said. “He kind of bypassed stuff and he said he would come back when the weather got cold and fix it."

But the technician never returned and Rabior couldn't afford other services.

“I thought I was never going to get help,” she said. “It was just broken."

To make matters worse, the botched job caused damage to a home built by Rabior’s father.

“In the early 70s he built this house, and with every nail he drove, he was telling me how much he loved me."

Her story, is one of achievement. Born with polio, Rabior overcame the odds, working as a nurse until her health declined. Now, she lives on a fixed income.

“I get $700 a month, that's what I live on."

Rabior describes herself as a simple woman, and said giving is what makes her happy.

“When we help other people, God works in mysterious ways and he always gives back to you. That's how we get our blessings back."

As it turns out, Rabior was right. When Problem Solvers heard her story, we made some calls.

Mullin Plumbing stepped in.

Without hesitation, the Mullin crew offered their services. Rabior was thrilled, exclaiming that their services meant “everything, everything, everything.”

Almost speechless, her tears now tell a different story. One of gratefulness, happiness, and faith.

“Thank you guys,” she said. “I feel like I owe you. I’m in debt to all of you."

Mullin Plumbing not only gave this woman back her heat during a cold winter, but gave her back her pride in the home her parents built just for her.

